Legendary 1960s and 1970s British songwriter to play Leeds as part of tour of huge hits

Harrogate rock and pop fans are in for a treat when one of the UK’s greatest-ever songwriters tours the UK shortly.

Perhaps most famous for 1970s’ brilliant 10cc, Graham Gouldman will feature hits from his entire career in the Heart Full of Songs show.

The legendary songwriter is bringing his semi-acoustic four-piece with a 16-date tour in March 2025, performing a broad range of his song-writing catalogue, including chart hits for 10cc, the Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, the Yardbirds and, also, from his time in Wax with Andrew Gold.

Graham Gouldman’s status as one of the world’s leading songwriters was acknowledged in 2014 with his induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame – an arm of America’s National Academy of Music.

Previous inductees include Noel Coward, Irving Berlin, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Leonard Cohen and Sting.

His forthcoming tour, which is coming to lovely Leeds venue City Varieties on Sunday, March 16, will see Gouldman perform classics from the 1960s onwards, including For Your Love, and Heart Full of Soul (The Yardbirds), Bus Stop and Look Through Any Window (The Hollies) and No Milk Today (Hermans Hermits).

There will also be a memorable selection of1970s hits from 10cc such as Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love, Dreadlock Holiday, Art For Art’s Sake, Good Morning Judge, The Things We Do For Love, I’m Mandy Fly Me and more.

The shows also features tracks from Gouldman’s acclaimed solo albums.