Here is everything you need to know if you are heading to the Harrogate Stray Bonfire this weekend

The annual Harrogate Stray Bonfire will return on Saturday and here is everything you need to know if you are heading there.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Hosted by Harrogate Round Table, the much-loved bonfire on the Stray is a big hit with residents which will see over 2,000 fireworks, live music, food and drink stalls and a bonfire.

If you are heading to the event, here is everything that you need to know...

When is the Harrogate Stray Bonfire?

The much-loved Harrogate Stray Bonfire will return to the town this weekend, organised by Harrogate Round Table

    Saturday, November 5

    Where is the Harrogate Stray Bonfire taking place?

    The Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidan’s School

    What time does the Harrogate Stray Bonfire start?

    The gates will open at 5pm along with the entertainment

    The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm and the fireworks finale will begin at 7.15pm

    How much are tickets?

    Entry is free and donations are welcome, with all money raised going to the Harrogate Homeless Project

    What food and drink is on offer?

    The Harrogate District Scouts will be selling burgers, hotdogs, tea and coffee and soft drinks

    A licensed bar will be provided by Vintage Event Bars in conjunction with a new local bar

    Pizza from NY Smokehouse

    Andy Annat of Crackerjack

    What entertainment is on offer?

    Three Strikes - a band formed by pupils in St Aidan’s sixth form

    Harrogate Theatre Choir

    The Directors - well known local band having performed at Bed Race and Harrogate Beer Festival

    Is there parking available?

    There is no parking so it is recommended that attendees arrive on foot

    Can I bring sparklers to the event?

    For safety reasons, visitors are advised not to bring sparklers, but light up toys will be available for sale

    For more information about the Harrogate Stray Bonfire and to make a donation to the Harrogate Homeless Project, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022

    Harrogate Round Table would like to express their sincere thanks to Ferrensby Fireworks, HACS, Techbuyer, Clarion Solicitors, Raworths, LAKE Financial Systems, Progress Consulting, and FTAV for sponsoring the event.

