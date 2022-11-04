Here is everything you need to know if you are heading to the Harrogate Stray Bonfire this weekend
The annual Harrogate Stray Bonfire will return on Saturday and here is everything you need to know if you are heading there.
Hosted by Harrogate Round Table, the much-loved bonfire on the Stray is a big hit with residents which will see over 2,000 fireworks, live music, food and drink stalls and a bonfire.
If you are heading to the event, here is everything that you need to know...
When is the Harrogate Stray Bonfire?
Saturday, November 5
Where is the Harrogate Stray Bonfire taking place?
The Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidan’s School
What time does the Harrogate Stray Bonfire start?
The gates will open at 5pm along with the entertainment
The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm and the fireworks finale will begin at 7.15pm
How much are tickets?
Entry is free and donations are welcome, with all money raised going to the Harrogate Homeless Project
What food and drink is on offer?
The Harrogate District Scouts will be selling burgers, hotdogs, tea and coffee and soft drinks
A licensed bar will be provided by Vintage Event Bars in conjunction with a new local bar
Pizza from NY Smokehouse
Andy Annat of Crackerjack
What entertainment is on offer?
Three Strikes - a band formed by pupils in St Aidan’s sixth form
Harrogate Theatre Choir
The Directors - well known local band having performed at Bed Race and Harrogate Beer Festival
Is there parking available?
There is no parking so it is recommended that attendees arrive on foot
Can I bring sparklers to the event?
For safety reasons, visitors are advised not to bring sparklers, but light up toys will be available for sale
For more information about the Harrogate Stray Bonfire and to make a donation to the Harrogate Homeless Project, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022
Harrogate Round Table would like to express their sincere thanks to Ferrensby Fireworks, HACS, Techbuyer, Clarion Solicitors, Raworths, LAKE Financial Systems, Progress Consulting, and FTAV for sponsoring the event.