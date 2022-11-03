RETRO: Here are 12 pictures looking back at past events as the Harrogate district prepares for Bonfire Night
Bonfire night is just around the corner so we have taken a look through our archives at some of the past events that have taken place across the Harrogate district over the years to mark November 5.
By Lucy Chappell
10 minutes ago
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 2:50pm
Can you spot any familiar faces?
To find out about the bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across Harrogate this weekend, make sure you check out our guide…
Here is your ultimate guide to the bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across the Harrogate district this weekend
