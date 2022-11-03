News you can trust since 1836
The Lunns family, Zack, Oscar (aged 3) and Kate, enjoying the Harrogate Stray Bonfire in 2016

RETRO: Here are 12 pictures looking back at past events as the Harrogate district prepares for Bonfire Night

Bonfire night is just around the corner so we have taken a look through our archives at some of the past events that have taken place across the Harrogate district over the years to mark November 5.

By Lucy Chappell
10 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 2:50pm

Can you spot any familiar faces?

To find out about the bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across Harrogate this weekend, make sure you check out our guide…

1. RETRO

Janelle Amor (aged 7) enjoying the Harrogate Stray Bonfire with her glow stick spinners in 2019

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. RETRO

Jordan Lindsey tucking into a hot dog at the Harrogate Stray Bonfire in 2009

Photo: Adrian Murray

3. RETRO

Elissa Young, Elaine Young and Stephanie Young keeping warm with a hot drink at the Harrogate Stray Bonfire in 2016

Photo: Adrian Murray

4. RETRO

The Fairfax crew at the Harrogate Stray Bonfire in 2009

Photo: Adrian Murray

