Here is your ultimate guide to the bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across the Harrogate district this weekend
Bonfire night is just around the corner so we have put together a list of the bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across the Harrogate district.
Remember, remember the fifth of November…
These are the bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across the Harrogate district this weekend…
Friday, November 4
Belmont Grosvenor School Bonfire Night Party
Gates open at 6.00pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks display at 7.20pm
Tickets are £10 per adult with children under the age of 18 free
Ripon Rowels Rotary Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Display at Ripon Racecourse
Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm
Tickets are £6 per adult and £3 per child
Spofforth Village Fireworks Display at Spofforth Cricket Club
Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks display will start at 7pm
Tickets are £4 per adult and £2.50 per child if bought in advance or £5 per adult and £3 per child on the gate
Aspin Park Academy Fireworks Night
Gates open at 5.15pm and the fireworks display will start at 6.30pm
Tickets are £4 per adult and £3 per child if booked online in advance or £5 per adult and £4 per child on the gate
Swinton Bivouac Silent Bonfire Night
The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and entry is free
Saturday, November 5
Harrogate Stray Fireworks Display
Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 5.30pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm
Entry is free and donations are welcome, with all money raised going to the Harrogate Homeless Project
Pateley Bridge Bonfire and Fireworks Display at Nidderdale Showground
Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks display at 7pm
Entry is by donation and the ‘best guy’ competition is free to enter
Sunday, November 6
Staveley Arms Bonfire Night
Gates open at 6pm
Entry is £5 which includes a choice of a hot dog or cup of soup and must be purchased in advance
Are you hosting a bonfire or fireworks display? Let us know by emailing