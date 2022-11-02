Remember, remember the fifth of November…

These are the bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across the Harrogate district this weekend…

Friday, November 4

There are a number of bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across the Harrogate district this weekend

Belmont Grosvenor School Bonfire Night Party

Gates open at 6.00pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks display at 7.20pm

Tickets are £10 per adult with children under the age of 18 free

Ripon Rowels Rotary Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Display at Ripon Racecourse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm

Tickets are £6 per adult and £3 per child

Spofforth Village Fireworks Display at Spofforth Cricket Club

Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks display will start at 7pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £4 per adult and £2.50 per child if bought in advance or £5 per adult and £3 per child on the gate

Aspin Park Academy Fireworks Night

Gates open at 5.15pm and the fireworks display will start at 6.30pm

Tickets are £4 per adult and £3 per child if booked online in advance or £5 per adult and £4 per child on the gate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swinton Bivouac Silent Bonfire Night

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and entry is free

Saturday, November 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Stray Fireworks Display

Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 5.30pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm

Entry is free and donations are welcome, with all money raised going to the Harrogate Homeless Project

Pateley Bridge Bonfire and Fireworks Display at Nidderdale Showground

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks display at 7pm

Entry is by donation and the ‘best guy’ competition is free to enter

Sunday, November 6

Staveley Arms Bonfire Night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 6pm

Entry is £5 which includes a choice of a hot dog or cup of soup and must be purchased in advance