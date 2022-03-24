Here is everything you need to know ahead of Harrogate's Fire and Light Experience that starts this evening

Being delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, the town centre park will come alive for three nights with a series of dazzling displays and trails which celebrate the elements of fire and water.

For its 2022 curtain raiser, Harrogate International Festivals has teamed up Culture Creative, who specialise in creating spectacular shows in heritage and landscape settings.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our 2022 Festival Season with our Fire and Light Experience.

A sensational night-time Fire and Light Experience will see Harrogate’s Valley Gardens transformed into a magical feast for the senses

“Culture Creative are masters at delivering stunning visual displays in large, outdoor settings, and they are now adding The Valley Gardens to their impressive list of locations, which includes some of the most famous gardens in the UK, America and Australia.

“I’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID for their support, and without trying to jinx anything, the weather forecast is looking great for the three nights of The Fire and Light Experience – a trail of blaze and brilliance through the Valley Gardens.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event:

What is the Harrogate Fire and Light Experience?

The Fire and Light Experience is a magical trail of blaze and brilliance through the Valley Gardens for all ages – to be enjoyed by everyone

Where is the Fire and Light Experience?

Valley Gardens, Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

Entrance will be via the main access to the gardens, located by the Royal Pump Room Museum

When is the Fire and Light Experience?

Thursday, March 24 to Saturday, March 26

From 6.00pm to 10.30pm

Where can I park?

There are lots of parking options around the park including pay and display and public car parks.

Royal Baths and Jubilee Car Parks are the nearest car parks – however check the closing times of these car parks before entrance

Where can I buy tickets for the Fire and Light Experience?

You can book your tickets online by visiting www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or calling 01423 562303

It is recommended to pre-book tickets in advance

How much are tickets?

Adults - £12

5-16 Year Olds - £6

Under 5's - Free

What should I wear to the Fire and Light Experience?

As the Trail takes place outdoors, it is recommended you wear sufficient warm and waterproof clothing

Visitors are strongly advised to wear sturdy shoes as the trail takes place on natural paths covering areas of uneven ground and variable terrain

Is there food and drink available?

There is no food and drink available on site as organisers would love people to go and experience the great food and drink on offer across Harrogate