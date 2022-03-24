Harrogate's Slingsby Gin announced as official gin supplier for Ascot Racecourse

In a year that will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Slingsby Gin will be sponsoring one of the UK’s most iconic British institutions.

As the official gin supplier to Ascot, Slingsby Gin will have exclusive pouring rights across the racecourse, including the most anticipated race meeting of the year, Royal Ascot, which is held in June.

Slingsby Gin will have exposure through exclusive branding and activations, branded bars for the season and inclusion in event coverage which is broadcast in almost 200 territories around the world.

Slingsby Gin has announced it is sponsoring Ascot Racecourse to become its official gin supplier for 2022

Marcus Black, Co-Founder of Slingsby Gin, said: “We are extremely proud of our British heritage and roots at Slingsby, so when the opportunity arose to work with Ascot, one of Britain’s most iconic institutions, we jumped at the chance.

"We are honoured to have been named the racecourse’s official gin supplier and we are excited to align with Ascot’s promise to ‘raise the standard’ by delivering the best possible experience for customers throughout the season.”

To further celebrate the sponsorship, Slingsby Gin is running an on-pack competition, launching into retailers this Spring, in which consumers can win tickets to attend Royal Ascot celebrations, Britain’s most valuable race meeting.

Slingsby Gin is already a long-standing sponsor of one of the golf world’s most exciting events, the BMW PGA Championship, and the brand hopes that its new Ascot partnership will further strengthen its strong sporting connections.

As a brand with British heritage and roots, which is made in the UK and combines quality British ingredients with Yorkshire spring water, the connection with a prestigious British institution such as Ascot will also help Slingsby to achieve further stand out in the gin category as an award-winning Yorkshire gin.

Felicity Barnard, Commercial Director from Ascot Racecourse, added: “Working with like-minded British brands like Slingsby is always a pleasure.

"We can’t wait for them to be our official gin supplier for the season, and we are really looking forward to having them at our events and seeing how our customers respond to their incredible range of gins.”

Slingsby’s award-winning Yorkshire gin is crafted using locally sourced fruits and botanicals that are synonymous with the beautiful and restorative nature of Harrogate.

The local ingredients are complimented with water drawn from the world-famous Harrogate aquifer, pure single grain spirit and a handful of the finest ingredients sourced from around the world.