CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the vital work carried out by Lifeline Harrogate

Lifeline Harrogate is a charity which provides supported accommodation for people who have been made homeless in their five residential houses across the Harrogate district.

It was established by husband and wife Carl and Georgie Good in 2012 as a response to a comment from Liz Hancock, the then-manager of Harrogate Homeless Project, who told them that there was a chronic lack of ‘move-on accommodation’ in the town and that people were getting stuck in the hostel.

Homelessness is a devastating thing to happen to anyone and when it does happen, the trauma can sometimes set people back for a lifetime.

Lifeline works with people to get their lives back on track by offering them a family home, fully furnished, along with floating support.

Since the charity started housing people in February 2013, Lifeline have housed 88 people and have seen many successes and residents, formerly homeless, have left them to be valued members of society, holding down jobs and tenancies.

As well as giving them a place that they can call ‘home’, Lifeline also runs a fortnightly lunch club for all of their residents, staff and volunteers at St George’s Community Centre in Harrogate.

They also take their residents on at least one outing per month, as well as providing opportunities for them to volunteer, find employment or get involved in training opportunities.

Carl Good,CEO of Lifeline Harrogate, admits the last couple of years have been tough, but is now focused on looking ahead to the future.

He said: “Isolation is a big factor for many in causing homelessness and so Lifeline’s residents really struggled under lockdown conditions.

“Once the restrictions eased, Lifeline really focussed on being more intentional in their engagement with their residents and brought in a new support worker to step up their levels of engagement - one resident even calls him Mr Motivator.”

The number of people sleeping rough in England has increased by 73% over the last three years and is predicted to rise by 76% in the next decade and Harrogate is, of course, not immune to this trend.

Lifeline recognises that isolation can be an issue, hence why they are always trying to create a support network for their residents whilst they are with them, so that when they leave Lifeline, they will be able to make a successful transition to their independence.

Carl added: “Supported housing is all about dealing with the root causes of homelessness so that people are ready and able to move successfully onto the next steps in their life.

“It is challenging and demanding work and we have a great team of support workers who walk alongside people in their struggles.”

At Lifeline, there are a number of voluntary positions on offer, including becoming part of their Pastoral Care Team who visit their residents regularly and serve them according to their needs.

Lifeline depends on fundraising to be able to help people make the changes necessary for them to be able to move forward in their lives.

The charity currently have 15 rooms in five houses that provide a safe and independent space for their residents.

They provide new bedding, towels and toiletries when someone new arrives, together with many other things that can help to make the house feel more like a home to them.

If you would like to help support the work of Lifeline, you can sponsor a room for just 50p per day - less than the price of a cup of coffee.

If you are interested, you can contact Ruth on 07541 455508 or email her at [email protected]

You will be provided with regular updates about how your donation is being used.

Carl added: “Transforming people’s lives from homelessness to their own flat, jobs and even marriage is such a blessing but it does not come without a cost.

“We would encourage anyone to set up their own fund-raising event and any help is greatly appreciated.”

For more information about Lifelife Harrogate, visit https://www.lifelineharrogate.co.uk/