Here are just some of the events that are planned across the Harrogate district to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Everyone across the country will enjoy a four-day weekend from Thursday 2nd until Sunday June 5th as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

Here are just some of the events that are happening across our region to celebrate the occasion...

HARROGATE

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate district is preparing for a weekend of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next week

Jubilee Square, The Stray:

Thanks to Destination Harrogate and Harrogate BID, West Park Stray in the centre of Harrogate will be transformed into a family-friendly fun-fest to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Taking place over the four days of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend there will be live music, family films and live broadcast of the main events taking place in London.

Jubilee in the Gardens, Valley Gardens:

With a mix of live open-air music, family entertainment and activities, demonstrations and fairground rides the Valley Gardens will become the hub for Jubilee family fun over the whole weekend.

Garden TiPi Jubilee Afternoon Tea, Cedar Court Hotel:

On Friday, June 3, celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with traditional afternoon tea fit for royalty in the beautiful surroundings of the garden TiPi overlooking The Stray.

Little Bird Artisan Market, Valley Gardens:

The Market will run from Friday, June 3 for the whole weekend offering a selection of produce, crafts and plants, all under the idyllic setting of the Sun Colonnade in the Valley Gardens.

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity Summer Extravaganza:

The charity’s event at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club on Sunday, June 5 will feature It’s A Knockout, food, drink and entertainment, as well as a range of games, stalls, bouncy castle and face painting.

Tickets are available for a donation of £2 for adults and children under the age of five go free with all proceeds going towards making life changing differences to staff, patients and families.

Mama Doreen’s Emporium 1950’s Inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea:

Mama Doreen’s will be offering a special 1950’s inspired Jubilee Afternoon tea through until June 6.

With live performers to entertain guests and staff dressed up, it will certainly be an experience to remember.

Queens Jubilee Family Fun Day, Balcony Sports Bar:

The Balcony Sports Bar at Harrogate Cricket Club will host a Queen’s Jubilee Fun Day from 1pm till 8pm on June 5.

There will be live music, a bar, an all day barbecue, bouncy castle, garden games, and Rascals Entertainment.

North Rigton Garden Party and Beacon Lighting:

North Rigton Parish Council has announced plans to light a Beacon for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from 7pm till 10pm on Thursday, June 2.

The Beacon is one of thousands being lit across the country and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

The Beacon will be lit at Almscliffe Crag and it will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the country

KNARESBOROUGH

Knaresborough is marking the Platinum Jubilee with three days of celebrations in the town including a tea dance, union jack flag-making workshops and a garden party including plenty of music and entertainment for everyone.

Jubilee Weekend at Mother Shipton’s Cave:

Giant story books and fairy-tale themed displays will be dotted throughout the ancient woodland, as well as lots of fun activities that people of all ages can enjoy.

Little Bird Artisan Market, Market Place:

The Market will take place on Saturday, June 4 offering a selection of produce, crafts and plants.

RIPON

Jubilee Celebrations in Ripon, Market Square:

Jubilee events in Ripon will be focused around the Market Square with plenty of musical entertainment, free fairground rides and an afternoon tea event for adults and children of all ages.

Tractor Fest, Newby Hall:

After a two-year break, the country’s largest Tractor Festival returns to Newby Hall and is bigger than ever before having been extended to three days over the Bank Holiday weekend in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

With over 1,500 exhibitors and a host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink Tractor Fest is a great day out for anyone, of any age interested in farm or industrial machinery.

MASHAM

A range of events are taking place in Masham to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee including a lighting of the beacon, barbecue, children’s crafts, afternoon tea, parade of floats and a fireworks display.

On Saturday, June 4 at 7.30pm, the Jubilee Evening Concert will take place at the town hall and is open to all local talent including singers, musicians, comedians and sketch performers.

BOROUGHBRIDGE

The Great Afternoon Tea for the Jubilee will take place at Boroughbridge Football Club from 12pm to 6pm on Friday, June 3, raising money for Harrogate-based charity Dementia Forward.

There will be an afternoon full of fun and games, including a bouncy castle, tug of war, face painting, beat the goalie competition, and a raffle, as well as a barbecue and bar.

Great Ouseburn Garden Festival, Boroughbridge:

On Sunday, June 5 from 11am till 5pm, Great Ouseburn are encouraging residents and visitors to take a wander through their village and will host music from Camerata Sonora and the Yorkshire Wolds Versatile Brass.

There will be children’s games and activities, a raffle, a 1950’s window trail and a TV screen with live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Food and drink will also be on offer including a café, pizza oven, ice cream and Pimms.

Best of British May Half-term Adventures at Lightwater Valley, North Yorkshire:

Join Lightwater Valley for their Best of British May half-term week from May 28 till June 5, filled with celebrations and jubilations to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Look forward to fun-filled adventures with a royal twist including live music, magic and balloon modelling show, classic Punch and Judy show, face painting, Royal Bingo and a best dressed competition – whether you come as a King or a Queen or wear red, white and blue, everyone is in with a chance of winning a prize.

To book your tickets, visit https://lightwatervalley.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

PATELEY BRIDGE

Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the Park, Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground:

Bring your own picnic and celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with family and friends where there will be plenty of live music, a royal fancy dress competition and a cake competition.

Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea, Pateley Bridge:

Visit the Memorial Hall for tea, coffee, a savoury buffet and cake from 1pm till 4pm on Sunday, June 5, where there is also a bar available, raffle and an under 11’s design your own crown or corgi competition with plenty of prizes on offer.

Darley Platinum Jubilee Ball, Memorial Hall:

On Saturday, May 28 from 7.30pm until midnight, residents are invited to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee by getting dressed up, enjoy a Hog Roast with all the trimmings (vegetarian option available on request) and a tasty dessert, and then listen and dance the night away to the music of the last 70 years thanks to Alison Jane’s Chequers Band.

Tickets cost just £25 and they can be purchased by emailing [email protected]

WETHERBY

Events will be taking place on the Ings, the Riverside Bandstand, Garden of Rest and in the town centre throughout the weekend with highlights including Last Night of the Proms a Family Fun Sports Afternoon.

The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House:

The event, now in its eighth year at the venue, is embracing all things Jubilee with a tea dance, Morris dancing, street party style seating and a special cake competition.

There will be lots of great food and drink from Yorkshire and further afield along with entertainment for all the family with free circus skills, a ‘wacky races’ area, children’s rides and cookery lessons.

There will also be some fantastic live music throughout the day with a play list packed full of top bands.

Tickets are available to buy from https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/buy-tickets

Garden Party to Celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, Tockwith Village Hall:

On Sunday, June 5 from 2pm till 5pm, there will be a host of music from throughout the decades, delicious summer refreshments including afternoon tea platters, home-made cakes and pastries and strawberries and cream with Pimms.

There will also be a fancy dress parade and competition for children, a quiz covering the years of the Queen’s reign, crafting activities, Maypole dancing and a tombola.