Join in with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Harrogate library

Staff and volunteers will be hosting tea parties where visitors are encouraged to share their stories, photographs and memorabilia of previous jubilees and Royal celebrations.

The library service is also taking part in the Big Jubilee Read campaign by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency, celebrating great reads from authors across the Commonwealth.

The 70 titles consist of ten books from each decade of the Queen's reign.

Residents looking to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are being encouraged to visit their local library over the next few weeks

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a unique moment in our history which sees our Queen become the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne.

"Thanks to £1,000 Jubilee funding from the Arts Council we are able to support our libraries to run a range of exciting events to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“The materials and stories we receive from visitors will create wonderful local history displays about the Queen and the Royal Family in our libraries.

"There’s so many exciting events taking place so I would urge everyone to see what their local library has to offer.”

There will also be dedicated story times for children around The Queen’s Knickers by Nicolas Allen and The Queen’s Hat by Steve Anthony and both authors have donated signed copies to give away as prizes.

Children who borrow two books from Saturday, May 28, to Saturday, June 11, will be entered into a prize draw to win a copy of author Michael Morpurgo's new book, There Once is a Queen: A Stunning Poetic Celebration of Queen Elizabeth.

Harrogate library will be hosting the regional Libraries Connected event, Twixt t’Covers, that will be live-streamed to audiences across the nation from 7.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Five special guests will discuss their favourite books from The Big Jubilee booklist.

For more information and to book your free tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/twixt-tcovers-at-harrogate-library-tickets-342609493217?aff=erelexpmlt or watch it live on the North Yorkshire Libraries YouTube channel.

Harrogate and Scarborough libraries will also have a full collection of the 70 Big Jubilee Reads available to borrow, and are taking part in the Big Jubilee Read Film Club.

The larger libraries in each district will have smaller collections of 25 titles along with Jubilee jigsaws.