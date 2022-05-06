Afternoon Tea is a tea-related ritual that was introduced in Britain in the early 1840s.

It evolved as a 'mini meal' to stem the hunger and anticipation of an evening meal at 8pm.

Afternoon Tea is a meal composed of sandwiches (usually cut delicately into 'fingers'), scones with clotted cream and jam, sweet pastries and cakes.

There are plenty of places in Harrogate where you can enjoy the 'mini meal' that has increased in popularity over the years.

To help you out, here are the nine best places to go for Afternoon Tea in Harrogate, according to Google Reviews...

1. Harrogate Tea Rooms Located at 9 Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN

2. The Wild Plum Located at 34-36 Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BW

3. Mama Doreen's Emporium Located at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB

4. Bettys Café Tea Rooms Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU