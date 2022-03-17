Harrogate welcomes new specialist monthly market to the town centre this weekend

Starting this weekend (March 20), Real Food Harrogate will be based on Crescent Gardens at the Harrogate Conference Centre end of Parliament Street, and will run from 10am till 3pm.

It will feature a number of stalls offering cheeses, sushi, sticky toffee puddings, scotch eggs and gluten free goodies, as well as non-food such as goats milk soaps, candles, fine art and blankets.

True to the name, the majority of stalls will be food and drink, however Real Food Harrogate also invites non-food stalls to take part, as well as local charity and community groups.

Real Food Markets will be bringing local and specialist food, drink and makers to Harrogate this weekend

Tim Dabell, Event Management Officer at Harrogate Borough Council said: “It is exciting for Harrogate to welcome a new Sunday Real Food Market offering locally sourced and produced items.

"We look forward to working with Lucy and her team in 2022 to encourage the residents of the Harrogate district to shop locally for products in a safe environment.

"We feel this addition will enhance the whole town centre shopping experience.”

There will be a number of stallholders including:

Copy P’s Pizza (freshly made pizza made while you wait)

The Holy Smokery (smoked produce including trout, duck, ham and salmon)

Garth Cottage (own grown herbs and plants for culinary use, herb and chilli infused oils and vinegars)

Third Wave (locally roasted coffee beans and coffee)

Lasagnes on the Road (homemade lasagnes with a range of meat and veggie fillings)

Wharfedale Fine Cheese (Yorkshire, British and European cheeses)

Really Indian (curry sauces, marinades and Indian snacks) and many more

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, added: “We are delighted to be working with Real Food Markets who are looking to replicate the success they have tasted in Ilkley here in Harrogate.

"This year, we are hoping to work with a host of different organisations to stage events in Harrogate town centre, which will offer visitors a different experience on each occasion.”

Real Food Harrogate will run on the third Sunday of the month, from 10am till 3pm and is free to attend.