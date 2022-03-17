Final preparations underway for spectacular Harrogate Fire and Light Experience

The Fire and Light Experience – a trail of blaze and brilliance through the Valley Gardens – is being staged from dusk until 10pm on the nights of Thursday, March 24 through to Saturday, March 26.

Supported by Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID, the event is being delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, who have teamed up with Culture Creative, who specialise in creating stunning shows in heritage and landscape settings.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “With just two weeks to go, we are putting the finishing touches to what we know will be an amazing outdoor experience, within the heart of Harrogate.

Final preparations are underway for a spectacular Harrogate Fire and Light Experience at the Valley Gardens

“For three nights, The Valley Gardens will host a series of dazzling displays and trails which celebrate the elements of fire and water.

“I’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID for their support in helping us to animate this wonderful outdoor space with something more unusual.”

Coun Richard Cooper, Harrogate Borough Council Leader, said: “We are always keen to help bring different events to the Harrogate District, hence our support of this month’s Fire and Light Experience.

“Over the years The Valley Gardens has hosted many different events, from the Spring Flower Show and artisan markets to carnivals, the ever-popular 1940s Day and now to add to the list, a fire and light trail.

“Harrogate International Festivals have a track record for delivering a multitude of cultural events, and this one will help show The Valley Gardens in a different light.”

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager said: “We are delighted to be supporting Harrogate International Festivals in this exciting project.

"One of our key aims is to help attract visitors to Harrogate town centre, and The Fire and Light Experience will certainly do that.”

Harrogate International Festivals is best-known for its summer season of international music, and producing the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, alongside a host of events across the year including Berwins Salon North, chamber coffee concerts, and the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.