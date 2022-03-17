Harrogate Hospital Radio seeking new volunteers to boost request collecting team

The station, which is based in the town’s District Hospital, is looking for new volunteers to visit wards and take music requests from patients, family members and friends.

Request collectors play a key role within the award-winning organisation, which is nominated in four categories in this year’s National Hospital Radio Awards, but the Covid pandemic which put a halt visiting wards, led to a number of the team stepping down from their duties.

Now, with volunteers allowed back on the wards, the charity broadcaster is looking to boost the ranks of the request collecting team.

Mark Oldfield, Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman is on the look out for new volunteers to help boost its request collecting team

Mark Oldfield, Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman, said: “Since our first broadcast 45 years ago, patient request shows have been at the heart of our programming.

“Our request collectors are the visible face of Harrogate Hospital Radio.

"They are the ones who visit the wards and speak to staff, patients and visitors. It is a very rewarding role, and without request collectors there are no request shows.”

Mr Oldfield said that those interested in becoming a request collector should be able to spare a few hours a week, during the early afternoon, on a regular basis, be interested in music, have good “bedside manner” and legible hand-writing.”

Anyone who is wanting to find out more about becoming a Harrogate Hospital Radio request collector are asked to email Mr Oldfield at [email protected]