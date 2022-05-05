Harrogate set to welcome 20,000 visitors to Northern Shooting Show this weekend

The annual two-day event, which is being held on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May, will showcase a number of shooting-related activities including shotguns, airsoft, archery, bushcraft, airguns and metal target shooting with rifles.

Plus there will also be a dedicated area for gundog demos and gamekeeper networking, as well as a new Hunt & Hall Ladies’ Lounge.

Held both inside and outside, the annual event showcases goods from hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world that provide visitors with a unique shopping event that covers everything from country lifestyle to technical shooting gear.

The Northern Shooting Show gets underway at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate this weekend

Ian Bell, CEO of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), says that the organisation is dedicated to the promotion of all shooting sports, promoting wide participation and creating easy access for all of its members.

He said: “We are delighted to support The Northern Shooting Show.

"Events such as this provide a shop window for shooting sports to the public as well as a platform for BASC from which to shout about the benefits of shooing, enable consultation and to engage with multiple stakeholders.”

Tickets are available to buy online at https://stableevents.yourticketpurchase.com/p/NSS

One day adult tickets cost £15, with weekend tickets costing £29 and children aged 15 and under free.

The show will be open on Saturday from 8.30am till 5.30pm and on Sunday from 9.00am till 4.00pm.

Parking is free with car parks open from 6.45am.

