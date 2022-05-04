Here are the nine primary and secondary schools that are the most overcrowded in Harrogate

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows that 3,537 schools across the country are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total, these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

We reveal the nine primary and secondary schools that are the most overcrowded in Harrogate...

1. Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School This school is over capacity by 11.8% and has an extra 14 pupils on its roll Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Oatlands Community Junior School This school is over capacity by 10.7% and has an extra 32 pupils on its roll Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Pannal Primary School This school is over capacity by 5.5% and has an extra 23 pupils on its roll Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. St Aidan's Church of England High School This school is over capacity by 4.7% and has an extra 89 pupils on its roll Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales