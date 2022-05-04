We reveal the primary and secondary schools that are the most overcrowded in Harrogate

Here are the nine primary and secondary schools that are the most overcrowded in Harrogate

There are more than 3,500 supersize schools in England – is your child’s school one of them?

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:17 pm

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows that 3,537 schools across the country are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total, these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

We reveal the nine primary and secondary schools that are the most overcrowded in Harrogate...

1. Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School

This school is over capacity by 11.8% and has an extra 14 pupils on its roll

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Oatlands Community Junior School

This school is over capacity by 10.7% and has an extra 32 pupils on its roll

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Pannal Primary School

This school is over capacity by 5.5% and has an extra 23 pupils on its roll

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. St Aidan's Church of England High School

This school is over capacity by 4.7% and has an extra 89 pupils on its roll

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
HarrogateEnglandDepartment of Education
Next Page
Page 1 of 3