Harrogate Hospital Radio is ready to broadcast your Platinum Jubilee events live

The award-winning Harrogate Hospital Radio is putting out a plea to anyone organising street parties and/or events in the town to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee as it gears up broadcast live from local events throughout the bank holiday weekend next month.

By Graham Chalmers
Monday, 9th May 2022, 2:59 pm
Mark Oldfield, HHR's chairman, said: "We plan to visit organised jubilee celebrations and broadcast live over the four-day period from June 2-5.

"That applies whether it is street parties or any other organised gatherings celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

First launched in 1977 to provide a high quality entertainment service for the benefit of the patients, staff and visitors to the hospital, Harrogate Hospital Radio typically broadcasts more than 80 hours of live content per year.

The volunteer-led radio station took a giant step forward last year when it was granted a licence for the first time in its history to broadcast on the FM frequency.

The new FM capability meant the station can be heard from around a 2km radius surrounding the hospital, as well as being available online and through the station’s free app.

Harrogate Hospital Radio has also pledge to capitalise on its FM status by further improving its service to patients and getting more involved with the community and community events in Harrogate.

Anyone planning a gathering for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee can send an email to [email protected]

HHR will contact organisers direct to make arrangements to visit them.

Harrogate Hospital Radio is available online, via its free app, on your smart device and on 95.3FM in and around Harrogate District Hospital.

