Countdown to Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough with top local beers and music acts

Performing at Henshws Beer Festival in Knaresborough this weekend - Rory Hoy and DJ Trev.

Taking place in the unique outdoor setting of Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre, the weekend will feature sets from a range of local performers, including Knaresborough's Rory Hoy, Knot Another Choir, reggae band Drop Leg Steppers, Hot Sauce and Harrogate's DJ Trev.

There will also be a special acoustic stage on the Sunday.

Local breweries Cold Bath, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Turning Point and Roosters are all joining forces to create what promises to be another fantastic charity fundraiser.

Saturday’s beer festival will be a family friendly session from 12pm to 5pm

In the evening, organisers be welcoming adults only from 6pm to 11pm.

On Sunday there will be a longer family friendly session running from 12pm to 7pm.

Sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, the festival’s focus will be in Henshaw’s centre’s courtyard with its large stage area with undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating.

The live music line-up includes:

Saturday Afternoon

DJ Trev, Jake Pattinson, Steam Town and Jonathan Skinner .

Saturday Night

Hot Sauce, Holly Reed, Leo Hicks and Edged in Blue.

Sunday Afternoon

Main Stage

Stellar Anderson Project, 9 Bar, Biz Denton, Rory Hoy and Drop Leg Steppers.

Acoustic Stage

Sarah Boyle, Dave Colston, Martin Rose, Phil Grainger, Paul Astley, Jim Thistle and Wait Matekuare.

Online ticket sales will close at noon on Friday, May 13 but tickets will be able to purchase on the door.