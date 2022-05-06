Deer Shed Festival unveils comedy acts for full return to live events as Richard Herring joins Stewart Lee on the bill

Boasting a bold, diverse and eclectic programme of some of the most exciting emerging acts in the country, alongside firm favourites and big names from its home at Baldersby Park at Topcliffe, Deer Shed has quietly become a leading space for essential comedy and theatre in Yorkshire over the past 12 years - and attracts a lot of families from the Harrogate area.

Joining the previously announced Stewart Lee Presents King Rocker, David O’Doherty, Rosie Jones and Friends, Shaparak Khorsandi and Maisie Adam are Richard Herring’s RHLSTP, Suzi Ruffell, Paul Foot, Brett Domino Trio, Jayde Adams, Andrew O’Neill, Aurie Styla, Njambi McGrath and many more.

Announced for the theatre and shows programme are Les Enfants Terribles (A Gameshow For Awful Children), Below The Belt, Kapow Wrestling, This is Your Trial, Family Catwalk Extraveganza, Jonathon’s Drag Dancing Unicorn, Pop up puppet Theatre, Musical Bingo, Comedy up a Tree and much more.

Megan Evans, Festival Director, said: “Excitement about this year’s festival is really building here and this part of the year, where we get to share the comedy, theatre, art, sports and science is always a real highlight, showing the depths of what we have on offer at Deer Shed.

“We’re returning to a full-sized festival for the first time since 2019 so to get to see the complete programme again in all its glory is pretty amazing for us.”

The new additions all join the previously announced music line-up, including three main stage headliners John Grant, Nadine Shah and Django Django as well as other artists including Self Esteem, Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Billy Nomates, Snapped Ankles, Alfa Mist and many more.

Featured in The Guardian and The Telegraph as a must-book event for summer 2022, Deer Shed is an innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forego exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation.

As the festival prepares to make its full-return for the first time since 2019, there will also be a Science Tent packed with exciting activities including Delia Derbyshire Workshop, Gizmobots and Synth Building.

Meanwhile, a huge sports field will host wrestling, tag archery, skate boarding, BMXing, circus, parkour, kayaking, tree climbing, crazy golf, football, DIY sports and many more.

The DJ line-up includes DJ’s Deptford Northern Soul Club, Emily Pilbeam, Ash Kenazi Presents Popperz, Sally Bryant, Lemyn and Knaresborough’s very own Rory Hoy.

Deer Shed 12 will take place on July 29-31, 2022.