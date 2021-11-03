Children leave their legacy on new Harrogate housing development

Children and teachers from Woodfield Community Primary School with Mark Smith, Managing Director at The HACS Group; Freddie Hebdon, Project Manager at Brierley Homes; Sam Ellis, Site Manager at The HACS Group and Andrew Brumfitt, Group and Safety Manager at The HACS Group

A group of 20 youngsters, aged eight to 11, were invited to visit a new development by Brierley Homes Limited, currently under construction at Woodfield Square in Harrogate.

They buried a time capsule they had filled with items to reflect life in 2021 - and learned about the building industry and the meticulous safety measures on building sites.

The housing at Woodfield Square will help to meet the strong demand for homes in Harrogate, using a brown-field site previously occupied by the Woodfield House care home.

Children from Woodfield Community Primary School at the burial of the time capsule

Development work is being carried out by Brierley Homes' partner, The HACS Group, and staff on site explained techniques they use to their young visitors, as well as highlighting the safety measures in place to protect everyone on-site.

Matt O'Neill, Director at Brierley Homes, said: "We are keen that our developments have a positive impact on the communities they are built in.

"We were delighted to invite children from the school onto the site for a sneak preview of the newest part of their neighbourhood.

"We hope they had fun and learned a little about what is involved in building houses that will soon become people's homes.

"There is a national shortage of housing and areas like Harrogate have a particularly strong demand.

"These are modern homes to suit today's needs and will be popular with the buyers who moved in."

Councillor Matt Scott, North Yorkshire County Councillor for Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge, said: "I have worked with Brierley Homes from the planning stage and throughout they have been approachable and taken on feedback from local residents and me.

"I am pleased that, alongside building two and three-bedroom homes on a brownfield site, they are getting involved with the fantastic local community in Woodfield.

"I look forward to welcoming the new residents to Bilton in the coming months."

The site will provide 19 homes, featuring two, three and four bedrooms.

The HACS Group Commercial Director, Eddie Ashworth, said: "As an established local contractor, we always do our very best to get involved and support the local community and here at Woodfield Square it has been a great opportunity to interact with Woodfield Primary.

"It was a delight to see some local school children visiting and to be able to bury the time capsule they had put together.

"They may be young, but we were able to give them an early taste of the construction industry and maybe some will be inspired to consider careers in the sector as they get older."

Woodfield Community Primary School teacher, Kerry Howes, said: "The children had a great time at Woodfield Square, learning about what happens on building sites, and understanding how new homes are built and communities are formed.

"It was exciting to see the time capsule buried on site - inside we wrote about our families, ourselves, what jobs we wanted to do in the future and the news of the day.

"We also included a photograph of the class.

"It has been a great experience for the children and I'm sure it is one they will remember for many years to come."