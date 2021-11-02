Harrogate community group to auction off signed Harry Kane England shirt to help raise funds

Michelle Hayes, founder of Resurrected Bites, with her stepdad Tony Hunt outside Gracious St Methodist Church where the second Community Grocery will be located

Resurrected Bites normally receive donations of good quality food surplus to serve their community cafes and grocery but they have received an extra special donation thanks to the founder's relationship with Gareth Southgate's Assistant Manager, Steve Holland.

Michelle Hayes, founder of Resurrected Bites, said: "Steve is the nephew of my step-dad Tony and Tony is one of our volunteers and washes up at one of the Resurrected Bites cafes every week.

"When he told Steve about Resurrected Bites, Steve offered to help us with our fundraising and we were over the moon to receive Harry Kane's shirt which has been signed by all of the England players."

The signed shirt is from England's game against Poland in the World Cup 2022 Qualifier's on September, 8, where Harry Kane scored England's only goal during the game.

In addition to the shirt, Gareth Southgate's PA has provided a letter of authenticity.

Resurrected Bites are known for using good quality food surplus to run pay as you feel community cafes in Harrogate and Knaresborough, however they have recently launched a new enterprise to ensure that people on a low income can eat a well-balanced diet.

Their first Community Grocery was opened at New Park Primary Community Hub on October 12.

Those who are struggling to make ends meet can become members of the grocery and this entitles them to shop for a set number of items for £3, while larger families can buy two or three times the amount for £6 or £9.

The shop has fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, store cupboard items, bread, chilled and frozen food, and non-food items such as toiletries and pet food.

In addition to access the grocery, members will be offered free access to various courses and activities.

Sophia Clark, Community Grocery Manager, said: "We are so grateful to New Park Primary Academy for giving us a dedicated room in their new community hub so that we can offer this provision to people in Harrogate.

"To thank the school, we have offered membership to the school families, regardless of their income."

A second grocery is planned to open early in December at Gracious St Methodist Church in Knaresborough, where Resurrected Bites run a café every Tuesday and Friday.

The money raised from the auction of the signed shirt will help to set up this Community Grocery.

Michelle added: "We think this shirt could really make an exceptional Christmas present for someone, in addition to raising much needed funds for our organisation."

People can bid on the auction via the post on Resurrected Bites' Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/resurrectedbites

The auction will close at 8pm on Sunday, November 7 and those who do not have Facebook can email their highest bid to [email protected] before the deadline.