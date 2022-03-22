Police appeal for information following graffiti on gravestones in Ripon

The offenders have drawn a swastika ‘Z’ and ‘IRA’ on the front and back of the gravestone in the cemetery on Kirkby Road in Ripon.

Police will be increasing patrols around local cemetery’s in the Ripon area to prevent further incidents of this nature.

Inspector Alex Langley, from the Ripon Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Members of the public are quite rightly shocked by these instances of vandalism.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following instances of graffiti on gravestones in Ripon

"This is particularly upsetting for the large military community that we have in Ripon.

"Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option two and ask for Katie Bell or alternatively you can email [email protected]

Quote reference number 12220048095.

