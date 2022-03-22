Crimple partners with Harrogate Neighbours to provide surplus food

With the cost of living rising, there is a serious concern that the number of people living in poverty is going to dramatically increase, with households seeing their cost of living jump by as much as 10% by this Autumn.

Crimple is supporting the local community by partnering with Harrogate Neighbours and providing surplus food from across its site every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, helping the organisation to reduce costs and provide quality meals using local produce.

As a not-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours rely greatly on the generosity and support of the local community, something that Crimple is delighted to be a part of.

Sue Cawthray (CEO of Harrogate Neighbours), Tori Watson (Co-Founder of Crimple), Alice Watson (Business Manager at Crimple), Stephen Wilkins (Head Chef at Harrogate Neighbours) and Chris Lidgitt (Food Hall General Manager at Crimple)

Alongside the food donations, the Crimple team have signed up to volunteer their time to the award-winning Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels – an arm of the organisation that provides fresh, hot meals on wheels service into the community and relies heavily on volunteers.

Over 100 meals are prepared and delivered daily and support from the Crimple team will ensure all those in need will receive a hot, nutritious meal, whilst giving the staff the feel-good factor.

Chris Lidgitt, Crimple’s Food Hall General Manager, said: "I’m delighted that we have been able to secure this charity partnership with Harrogate Neighbours.

"Supporting the local community has always been a huge focus here at Crimple and with living costs on the rise, we know how vital this support can be to families and the vulnerable elderly.

"Despite our best efforts, surplus food is unavoidable so rather than it going to waste, this is an absolute win-win all round.

"We’re really excited as a team to volunteer and see first-hand how we can help to impact lives across Harrogate and beyond."

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, added: “We’re so grateful for the food donations and volunteer support from the wonderful team at Crimple.

"Our organisation relies so much on the local community and support from local business, so we are delighted to partner up with such a fantastic organisation.