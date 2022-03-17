War in Ukraine: Knaresborough residents provide vital relief for refugees

Amid the horrors of the war in Ukraine, the community of Knaresborough has come together to help the millions of people who are being to forced to flee their country.

These remain terrifying times for the people of Ukraine as Russian troops continue their march into the major cities, killing hundreds of civilians.

The Rotary Club of Knaresborough has been out in Knaresborough Market Place collecting donations for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Rotary in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire have a strong history of supporting projects in Ukraine including providing medical supplies and arranging a school exchange with the children of Uzhgorod, which was meant to take place later this month.

Michael Dixon, Chair of The Rotary Club of Knaresborough International Team, said: “I organised the bucket collection to raise money for the Ukraine appeal and the weather was kind to us.

“The residents of Knaresborough very generously donated a total of £893.52 in just three hours.

“The money collected, along with other donations, is being sent to our Rotary District Treasurer who will send the money on to our Rotary contacts in Ukraine.

“The money will be handled and spent in the best possible way to help the people of Ukraine, by reacting, on the spot, to circumstances which are changing on a daily basis.

“We have a strong history of working with the people of Ukraine, a relationship which we intend to continue with.”

The Rotary Club of Knaresborough are in this for the long term and you can make a donation online by visiting https://bit.ly/3w8V96dThe Manor House Care Home in Knaresborough has teamed up with Knaresborough St John’s Primary School to help raise money for the British Red Cross which is raising money to help during the crisis in Ukraine.

As well as cash donations, they are hosting a collection for items such as nappies, baby wipes, baby formula, baby milk, jars of baby food, coloured pencils, colouring books and crayons.

These items will all be sent directly to the areas in need, in and around Ukraine.

They are encouraging residents who are passing by to feel free to drop any of the items in their donation box or alternatively take them to the school’s reception over the road from the care home.

Knaresborough St John’s have also recently held a bake sale and ‘Blue and Yellow’ day which has helped to raise thousands of pounds to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Councillor Philip Ireland, of the Knaresborough Aspin and Calcutt Ward, says that the council will welcome as many Ukrainians to the Harrogate district who wish to come.

He said: "Local residents and voluntary organisations are as always pulling together to give whatever help is required to alleviate the suffering of Ukrainian citizens.

"The council housing team are identifying available properties so we can act quickly to accommodate refugees.

"Council tenants are able to register for the Homes for Ukraine scheme and I believe many have already done so.

"The government has made it clear that refugees will have access to public funds and the benefits team are ready to help wherever possible.

"The council are working with Harrogate District of Sanctuary to coordinate efforts when refugees start to arrive.