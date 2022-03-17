CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the brilliant work carried out by Harrogate charity Dementia Forward

Dementia Forward is the leading dementia charity for North Yorkshire providing support, advice and information to anybody affected by dementia across the region.

The charity is recognised for providing tailored support, advice and wellbeing services , as well as being a strong advocate for people living with dementia and they actively seek out the voices of those affected when designing their services, and adopt a ‘local for local’ approach, using the resource of local community and partnership-working to its full.

One of the organisation’s aims is to ‘knit’ dementia support into the everyday lives of the local community and they aim to increase awareness and understanding so that people can continue to live well in their own communities.

The charity have 47 members of staff, a team of 200 wonderful volunteers and support over 4,500 families affected by dementia.

The Covid pandemic meant that the team at Dementia Forward had to adapt in order to continue to support their clients and this included having to temporarily cease their face-to-face services.

However, they increased their telephone support and introduced additional services, such as delivering robotic cats to people’s homes and offering Zoom sessions.

Debby Lennox, Community Liason Lead (North Yorkshire) at Dementia Forward, said: “Thankfully all of our wellbeing services have now reopened and we have even added in new ones to meet the needs of the people we support and ensure equity across the whole county.

Dementia Forward have battled through the Covid pandemic to continue their support for those living with the condition

“In the Harrogate district there is a weekly wellbeing café and a singing group, both at Christ Church, and day services, known as Hub Clubs, at the Dementia Hub at George Armitage House in Burton Leonard which offers day care with a difference, giving people with dementia an opportunity to engage in a variety of activities, tailored to their needs and interests, and providing carers with important respite.”

This year, the team have two reasons to celebrate as not only is it their 10th birthday, but they have also recently been announced as one of the winners of the GSK IMPACT Award 2022 for their outstanding contribution to improving health and wellbeing in the United Kingdom.

Jill Quinn, CEO of Dementia Forward, said: “This award has come at a really important time for Dementia Forward.

“It has inspired and motivated our staff, trustees and volunteers to continue to grow and develop our services that are so needed for people who are living with dementia.

“We are proud and excited to share this news with everyone who has supported us over the last 10 years.”

Volunteers are the lifeblood of Dementia Forward and they couldn’t do their work without their support.

In 2021, the charity were recognised for their incredible commitment with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service - the highest award for voluntary groups.

They offer dementia awareness training for all their volunteers, so no experience is necessary - however, the one thing all their volunteers have in common is a passion for supporting people with dementia and ensuring they remain engaged and active within their communities.

The charity are always pleased to hear from new people who would like to join their friendly team.

There are many ways people can support the work of Dementia Forward, whether that’s taking part in this year’s Nidderdale Walk or joining them for the various events and fundraising activities they are organising for their 10th birthday celebrations.

Debby added: “To mark our birthday, the team are organising a talk on April 11, with best selling author and clothes historian Lucy Adlington over a two-course lunch at the West Park Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets are £40 and anyone who would like to find out more about it or any other events, they can sign up to the mailing list on the Dementia Forward website.”

The simplest way to support the charity is to make a donation by visiting https://bit.ly/3i65uYIFor more information about Dementia Forward, visit https://www.dementiaforward.org.uk/