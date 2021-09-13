Everything you need to know about the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is set for Newby Hall and Gardens this weekend

When?

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will take place from 9:30am till 5:30pm on 17th-19th September.

Where?

Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon.

The show has moved to a spectacular new location this Autumn and will be set in the grounds of one of England's finest stately homes.

Show Director, Nick Smith said: "It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone and there can be no better way to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back to the autumn flower show than re-opening at a spectacular new location like Newby Hall.

"We are very excited about what we will now be able to offer and very much looking forward to a great future in a new home."

What?

The show will feature garden installations, plant nurseries. a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain's biggest display of autumn blooms.

New for 2021 is a series of stunning floral exhibits inspired by the beautiful interior of the stately home called 'Newby as Nature' which will take visitors on an amazing journey through a series of ground floor rooms before emerging into the hall's fabulous gardens.

There will be a packed programme of live talks and demonstrations including grow-your-own tips, delicious dishes from the Great Northern Larder, stunning arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, and regular gardener's questions with the GROW! team.

The show will also see a specially created Macmillan Legacy garden, created by Sean A Pritchard to represent the importance of gifts in wills to Macmillan.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.flowershow.org.uk/Prices start at £8 for children (5-15 years) and £22 for adults, with entry for under 5's free.

For those requiring additional assistance of a carer to visit the event, a complimentary carer ticket is available and must be booked online in advance with the purchase of show admission tickets.

Admission includes the flower show, as well as access to Newby's gardens and children's adventure park, plus great garden shopping, crafts, gifts and specialist foods.

Is there parking available?

Car parking at the show is free of charge.

Blue Badge parking is close to the main entrance and will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis for registered disabled badge-holders only.

Can I get to the show by public transport?

The event is located close to the city of Ripon, which is serviced every half hour by the number 36 bus, running directly between Leeds, Harrogate and Ripon.

There are also regular buses on the number 22 service from York (please note, the number 22 service does not run on Sunday).