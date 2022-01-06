New Year Honours 2022: British Empire Medal for inspirational Harrogate music tutor

Ian MacPherson, from Harrogate, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to education.

Music tutor and Director of Percussive Edge, a company that provides one-to-one private drum tuition, Mr MacPherson has dedicated his life to helping people of all ages achieve their musical ambitions and has impacted many of his students often struggling with their education.

His students have used these skills to benefit the community by playing at a number of events to help raise vital funds for charity.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate musician and tutor Ian MacPherson has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's New Year Honours for outstanding service to education

Ian said: “I was very surprised and truly humbled to receive this honour.

“I have been a musician, composer and educator for over forty years, firstly in the military as a British Army Bandmaster responsible for one of Her Majesty The Queen’s Bands, The Royal Green Jackets and then in a civilian role with The Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra and Music Advisor to The Royal Oman Police.

“I have always believed that service is about assisting others to achieve the things they otherwise thought were out of their reach.

“I have been fortunate to meet so many individuals and be a part of their musical development from an early stage.

“Many have gone on to become extremely talented musicians and to see my students grow and flourish makes it all worthwhile for me.”

He spends countless hours outside of official lessons, supporting young aspiring musicians by preparing bespoke lesson plans for free whilst helping other teachers access his training materials available at no cost.

He has also written and arranged specific pieces for a student who subsequently raised over £70,000 for local charities and who would not have done so without Ian’s guidance and teaching.

Ian added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported Percussive Edge Drum Tuition over the past twenty years.

“I am deeply humbled and I want to say thank you to all from the bottom of my heart.”