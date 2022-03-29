Easter treats at Mother Shipton’s Cave

Visitors can follow the Bunny Door Trail and look out for giant eggs and fascinating Easter scenes throughout the woodland at the Knaresborough site.

“The park will be transformed, creating an engaging Easter event suitable for all the family,” said a spokesman.

“There’s something for the whole family at England’s Oldest Tourist Attraction, including the birthplace of the Yorkshire Prophetess Mother Shipton, the incredible Petrifying Well, a large children’s Adventure Playground (access is subject to weather conditions), and a Museum and gift shop.”

The attraction had to delay its new season opening due to a landlide on Beech Avenue, earlier this month, during storms.

A maintenance team had been trying to clear the pathway, leading to the Petrifying Well and put plans in place to prevent further problems with landslides while closed during the winter, but the landslide grew and had become impassable.

A spokesman added this week: “The remedial work has been completed and the site fully opened two weekends ago - it will be open every day from Friday.”

Dogs on a lead are welcome everywhere except the adventure playground for a picturesque mile-long walk along the River Nidd.