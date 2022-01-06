Just days to exciting debut by new Harrogate theatre company HG1 Productions

HG1 Productions founder Tony Kirkland and the cast of the first shows to be performed at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall in Harrogate.

Tony Kirkland, a former London-based actor, is gearing up for the launch of the first shows by his new company HG1 Productions at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall in Harrogate in a fortnight's time.

On consecutive nights, an all-female cast of eight will deliver two short plays about women and the justice system, by arrangement with Nick Hern Books.

Friday, January 21 will see Fatal Light by Chloe Moss, directed by Tony Kirkland while Saturday, January 22 will see Doris Day by EV Crowe, directed by Fiona Hunt.

Both plays pack a punch and premiered at Soho Theatre in 2010 under the title Charged.

Mr Kirkland was featured in the BAFTA-winning film Fish Tank and Rocks which is streamed on Netflix.

Committed to the concept of low-budget but high quality performances, Tony has high hopes for his dynamic new community-based theatre group.

Tony said: “We are always looking for fresh input at HG1 Productions.

“We work collectively and fairly. Whether you’re an actor, writer, producer, stage manager or front of house we welcome newcomers.”

HG1 Productions hold rehearsals at St George’s Community Centre in Harrogate every Friday, 7pm to 9pm.