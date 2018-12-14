Britpop star visits Harrogate art gallery

So popular has a new exhibition at Harrogate’s RedHouse Originals gallery proved, even Britpop stars are turning up to see it in person.

Combining his usual contemporary Pop Art approach with his love of the classic British comic and a wry sense of humour, The Beano 80th Birthday Collection has been created in conjunction with the official Beano Studios. by Horace Panter, the acclaimed artist and bass player in The Specials.

Panter’s exciting new artworks places Dennis the Menace, Gnasher, Minnie the Minx and others into re-imagined Pop Art paintings, inspired by historic works by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.

Visiting the gallery on Cheltenham Mount last week was none other than Steve Craddock, leader of Ocean Colour Scene who’ve enjoyed 17 top 40 singles and five top 10 albums since 1995.

So successful has the band been for 20 years or more, they even knocked Oasis off the number one spot in the album charts in 1997 with their album Marchin' Already/

Also showing currently at RedHouse Originals gallery is another exhibition with close links to the world of rock n roll and indie.

Since bequiffed and bespectacled artist Pete McKee first visited Harrogate gallery RedHouse Originals a few years back his stock has grown and grown.

Now, after the huge success of This Class Works in his native Sheffield earlier in the summer, his latest show will see McKee’s work has returned to Harrogate to this most cooly rock n roll of galleries.

Called Sleeping Giants, it's a selection of rare paintings from across his career, including the iconic Game Boy from 2006, Girl Adventure from 2011 and his portrait of Manchester music legend Mark E Smith from 2008.

