Ukraine refugees to perform at one of North Yorkshire's most iconic sites

Called Dvi Doli (Дві Долі), Julia Kogut-Kalynyuk and Kateryna Trachuk are classically trained professional musicians from Lviv, Ukraine.

Together they form the duo Dvi Doli.

Fleeing the war - Julia Kogut-Kalynyuk and Kateryna Trachuk are classically trained professional musicians from Lviv, Ukraine who are to perform at Bolton Abbey.

The ladies fled Russia’s war in Ukraine and arrived in Oxford in May 2022.

They leave behind their family and Julia’s husband.

Visitors to Bolton Abbey are invited to join Dvi Doli (Дві Долі), a Ukrainian duo, for an evening of classical Ukrainian folk songs and jazz accompanied by the bandura and voice.

The concert will be held in Bolton Priory Church at 7.30pm next Tuesday, June 28.

Julia and Kateryna are using their professional talent to pay their own way in the UK and raise vital funds for charities that provide humanitarian support to refugees in the Ukraine.

They have played the bandura since they were five and nine years old.

They obtained Master’s degrees in bandura and voice from the Mykola Lysenko Lviv National Music Academy, Ukraine’s leading musical conservatory.

They have toured in Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, and Spain, and look forward to sharing their love for Ukrainian traditional folk music. their love with the UK.

Tickets are available to purchase on line at https://boltonabbey.com/whats-on/