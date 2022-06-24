Pinewoods Conservation Group's new event to celebrate 'under-threat' Rotary Wood in Harrogate

With revised plans expected shortly for the extension of Harrogate Spring Water Limited, part of the Danone Group, into Rotary Wood, the Pinewoods Conservation Group is seeking the support of members and the general public to raise awareness over what it says is the continued threat of destruction to the woodland.

Harrogate Spring Water announced earlier this year that it was set to revert to its original 2017 plan, covering a smaller area than the 2019 proposals.

The company will shortly to hold a series of public consultation events next month where people will get to have their say on the design and landscaping of the proposed extension and surrounding land.

In response, Pinewoods Conservation Group has already set up an online exercise via Harrogate District Consensus to understand the views of residents and visitors as to what they may find acceptable or unacceptable to help with the upcoming consultation process which Harrogate Spring Water is about to launch.

The charity group says that, to date more than 400 people have voted more than 12,000 times helping them collate their views.

Now Pinewoods Conservation Group has taken another step to highlight the importance of Rotary Wood and its trees which face being removed in the leading bottled water firm's long-delayed expansion plans.

Taking place on Saturday, July 2, the Community Picnic & Nature Appreciation Event has been arranged by supporters from 11am to 3pm at the Tennis Courts in Valley Gardens.

Attendees are asked to pack a picnic and join Pinewoods Conservation Group in celebrating the Asset of Community Value woodland, Rotary Wood.

It is described as a day of fun and creativity with music, art and nature appreciation.

The group also welcomes anyone who would like to come and support the event in any capacity bringing art, music, food, crafts, nature activities etc.

If anyone has any questions or able to help please email [email protected]