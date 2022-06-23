These are the 40 new music acts added to Leeds Festival 2022 line-up

The acts join the previously announced headliners playing the dual Main Stages; Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.

Additionally, the 2022 BBC Introducing stage line-up has also been revealed, featuring the most exciting upcoming talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.

Flashback to 2000 and Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha on stage at a previous Leeds Festival.

Offering a tour-de-force of cutting-edge and enthralling names in every genre, the three-day festival takes place on 26-28 August 2022, returning to both Leeds’ Bramham Park and its famous sister festival at Richfield Avenue in Reading.

Ashnikko is the blue haired pop provocateur whose music ricochets around themes of empowerment, vengeance and sexual positivity.

She released her debut mixtape DEMIDEVIL last year, which swung punches at the patriarchy and turned the male gaze on itself again and again.

Taking inspiration from trap, hyper-pop and gossamer, over-saturated imagery to formulate Ashnikko's character, her genuine, bubble-gum persona has seen her infinitely shareable tracks rise to fame.

Continuing to showcase the best in modern dance music, the Reading and Leeds 2022 line-up also sees the addition of Perth-based producer and Skrillex co-signed Luude. Luude AKA Christian Benson is an eclectic personality best known for his 2021 cover of Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’.

He also acts as half of the Australian electronic duo Choomba, touring the world with his bass-heavy, infectious dance tracks.

BBC Introducing have also announced their stage line-up for 2022, showcasing an assortment of exciting new talent that they have supported over the last year.

Kicking off with the announcement of left-field indie-psych outfit Honeyglaze, they are joined by CISI and the opinionated post-punkers DEADLETTER.

Caity Baser will follow with her empowering retro soul, and Dolores Forever promises to floor audiences with their catchy pop-rock.

Later, jangly indie heroes, Priestgate will whip up a storm before tongue-in-cheek indie purveyors BILK turn the storm into a tempest.

Finally, alt-pop hitmaker and Berkshire local Dan D’Lion will headline the acclaimed stage, ensuring BBC Introducing set a perfect tone for the festival to come.

Alongside the huge announcement of artists joining the bill, Reading & Leeds’ organisers Festival Republic have announced that they are to fund a new research project within Music Declares Emergency.

The Music Declares Emergency project aims to drive grid connections to UK festivals and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power.

Such a transition will ultimately reduce carbon emissions for the sector in relation to temporary power generation.

Boss of Leeds Festival and Festival Republic MD, Melvin Benn said: “This project will be a game changer for outdoor live events.

"Generating our own temporary power is the highest contributor of on-site Greenhouse Gas emissions at a festival, and by plugging into the grid we will reduce this significantly.

"By doing this, and sharing our knowledge with others, festival goers can have an amazing time at festivals safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can as event organisers to create events that have positive rather than negative impacts.”

In terms of the heavyweight acts at this year's Leeds Festival, here are the daily highlights.

Friday

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Maneskin

Halsey

Bastille

ArrDee

Chloe Moriondo

Saturday

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Class Animals

Circa Waves

Sunday

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines D.C

Bring Me The Horizon

Enter Shikari

Jack Harlow

JXDN

The 40 news acts announced

Alissic

Anorak Patch

Ashnikko

Barns Courtney

Beauty School Dropout

BEMZ

BILK

Caity Baser

CASPR

Cassyette

Christian Alexander

Claudia Valentina

Corella

Courting

Daisy Brain

Dan D’Lion

Dayglow

DE’WAYNE

DEADLETTER

Dolores Forever

DYLAN

EMBY

Flowerovlove

Gabe Coulter

Glaive

Grove

HO99O9

Honeyglaze

Jazmine Flowers

JBee

Joe Unknown

Joesef

Jords

Just Wondering

Lice

Luude

Mallrat

Meduulla

Miso Extra

Panic Shack

Phem

Police Car Collective

Priestgate

SISI

Stone

Taipei Houston

The Native