These are the 40 new music acts added to Leeds Festival 2022 line-up

The acts join the previously announced headliners playing the dual Main Stages; Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.
Additionally, the 2022 BBC Introducing stage line-up has also been revealed, featuring the most exciting upcoming talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.
Offering a tour-de-force of cutting-edge and enthralling names in every genre, the three-day festival takes place on 26-28 August 2022, returning to both Leeds’ Bramham Park and its famous sister festival at Richfield Avenue in Reading.
Ashnikko is the blue haired pop provocateur whose music ricochets around themes of empowerment, vengeance and sexual positivity.
She released her debut mixtape DEMIDEVIL last year, which swung punches at the patriarchy and turned the male gaze on itself again and again.
Taking inspiration from trap, hyper-pop and gossamer, over-saturated imagery to formulate Ashnikko's character, her genuine, bubble-gum persona has seen her infinitely shareable tracks rise to fame.
Continuing to showcase the best in modern dance music, the Reading and Leeds 2022 line-up also sees the addition of Perth-based producer and Skrillex co-signed Luude. Luude AKA Christian Benson is an eclectic personality best known for his 2021 cover of Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’.
He also acts as half of the Australian electronic duo Choomba, touring the world with his bass-heavy, infectious dance tracks.
BBC Introducing have also announced their stage line-up for 2022, showcasing an assortment of exciting new talent that they have supported over the last year.
Kicking off with the announcement of left-field indie-psych outfit Honeyglaze, they are joined by CISI and the opinionated post-punkers DEADLETTER.
Caity Baser will follow with her empowering retro soul, and Dolores Forever promises to floor audiences with their catchy pop-rock.
Later, jangly indie heroes, Priestgate will whip up a storm before tongue-in-cheek indie purveyors BILK turn the storm into a tempest.
Finally, alt-pop hitmaker and Berkshire local Dan D’Lion will headline the acclaimed stage, ensuring BBC Introducing set a perfect tone for the festival to come.
Alongside the huge announcement of artists joining the bill, Reading & Leeds’ organisers Festival Republic have announced that they are to fund a new research project within Music Declares Emergency.
The Music Declares Emergency project aims to drive grid connections to UK festivals and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power.
Such a transition will ultimately reduce carbon emissions for the sector in relation to temporary power generation.
Boss of Leeds Festival and Festival Republic MD, Melvin Benn said: “This project will be a game changer for outdoor live events.
"Generating our own temporary power is the highest contributor of on-site Greenhouse Gas emissions at a festival, and by plugging into the grid we will reduce this significantly.
"By doing this, and sharing our knowledge with others, festival goers can have an amazing time at festivals safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can as event organisers to create events that have positive rather than negative impacts.”
In terms of the heavyweight acts at this year's Leeds Festival, here are the daily highlights.
Friday
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Maneskin
Halsey
Bastille
ArrDee
Chloe Moriondo
Saturday
Dave
Polo G
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Class Animals
Circa Waves
Sunday
Arctic Monkeys
Wolf Alice
Fontaines D.C
Bring Me The Horizon
Enter Shikari
Jack Harlow
JXDN
The 40 news acts announced
Alissic
Anorak Patch
Ashnikko
Barns Courtney
Beauty School Dropout
BEMZ
BILK
Caity Baser
CASPR
Cassyette
Christian Alexander
Claudia Valentina
Corella
Courting
Daisy Brain
Dan D’Lion
Dayglow
DE’WAYNE
DEADLETTER
Dolores Forever
DYLAN
EMBY
Flowerovlove
Gabe Coulter
Glaive
Grove
HO99O9
Honeyglaze
Jazmine Flowers
JBee
Joe Unknown
Joesef
Jords
Just Wondering
Lice
Luude
Mallrat
Meduulla
Miso Extra
Panic Shack
Phem
Police Car Collective
Priestgate
SISI
Stone
Taipei Houston
The Native
The Skinner Brothers