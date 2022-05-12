This weekend: Henshaws Beer Festival is back in Knaresborough with indie beers and top local music acts

Taking place in the unique outdoor setting of Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre, the weekend will feature sets from a range of local performers, including Rory Hoy, Knot Another Choir, reggae band Drop Leg Steppers, Hot Sauce and DJ Trev.

There will also be a special acoustic stage on the Sunday.

Playing at this weekend's Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough is Biz Denton, who is pictured here back in 2010 with Joe Bothamley when he was a member of Harrogate rock band Kasiuss.

Local breweries Cold Bath, Daleside, Harrogate Brewery, Turning Point and Roosters are all joining forces to create what promises to be another fantastic charity fundraiser.

Sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, the festival’s focus will be in Henshaw’s centre’s courtyard with its large stage area with undercover spaces and outdoor and indoor seating.

WHEN IS HENSHAWS BEER FESTIVAL

Saturday’s beer festival will be a family friendly session from 12pm to 5pm. In the evening, organisers will be welcoming adults only from 6pm to 11pm.

On Sunday there will be a family session running from 12pm to 7pm.

WHAT IS THE MUSIC LINE-UP

Saturday Afternoon:

DJ Trev, Jake Pattinson, Steam Town and Jonathan Skinner.

Saturday Night:

Hot Sauce, Holly Reed, Leo Hicks and Edged in Blue.

Sunday Afternoon:

Main Stage

Stellar Anderson Project, 9 Bar, Biz Denton, Rory Hoy and Drop Leg Steppers.

Acoustic Stage

Sarah Boyle, Dave Colston, Martin Rose, Phil Grainger, Paul Astley, Jim Thistle and Wait Matekuare.

TICKETS

Online ticket sales will close at noon on Friday, May 13 but tickets will be able to purchase on the door.