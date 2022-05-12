It's going up: Incredible 4km of bunting in Harrogate town centre for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has purchased an estimated two and a half miles of colourful and patriotic bunting – a proportion of which has been funded by Harrogate Borough Council’s Welcome Back Fund - to help mark the monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

And with whatever is left over from the royal anniversary celebrations, businesses within the levy area can also benefit from 10m strips free of charge.

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID's Business and Marketing Executive, helps the team from Acorn Lighting dress the streets with 4km of royal bunting.

Streets the BID has dressed in a mixture of red, white and blue, various colours and ‘jubilee purple’ are:

Market Place

Cambridge Street

Oxford Street

Cambridge Road

Commercial Street

Beulah Street

James Street

Princess Street

As well as the colourful flags, Harrogate BID has teamed up with Destination Harrogate and Your Harrogate to create ‘Jubilee Square’ on part of The Stray - the perfect place to picnic with family and friends while enjoying the ceremonial celebrations of the Jubilee in the outdoors.

This dedicated area, adjacent to The Yorkshire Hotel on West Park, will feature a large stage and video screens to broadcast the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Platinum Party at the Palace, and other Royal events from central London.

Over the course of the four-day holiday, it will also be home to a plethora of live entertainment, including a Harrogate Mastermind Quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films. Six sets of BID street entertainers will also be performing across the four days in Harrogate town centre.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “With the bunting now adorning town centre streets, Harrogate’s countdown to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has well and truly started.

“And whatever bunting is left over, we have separated in to 10m strips for businesses from with the BID levy area to put up outside their premises free of charge.

“In the next week or so, the hanging baskets with red, white and blue flowers, will also start appearing, giving the town a colourful, floral lift.

“We are really looking forward to the Jubilee celebrations. It’s going to be a great four days and Harrogate town centre will be alive with entertainment for the whole family.”

Further information about the Harrogate BID is available from its website,