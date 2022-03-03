Review: North Yorkshire indie band find their way with fab new track Lost

The Doubtful Bottle's brilliant new single Lost, which will be released on March 25, shows the influence of two years of lockdown which hit the music scene - and musicians - hard.

The melodic five-piece, helmed by lead guitarist/vocalist John Gillies and lead singer Genevieve Gillies, have worked with talented USA animation artist Jordan Benans-Hillard on the video.

The band are excited by the results and said: “We are really proud of our new song and the video is stunning. Jordan is a genius.

“We can’t wait for it to come out shortly.”

The Doubtful Bottle themselves were unable to play live between March 2020 and August 2021.

The band describe Lost as “the psychedelic analysis of the power of the mind, overcoming loneliness and the feeling of being lost in a strange world where positive thoughts and social interaction help you through”.

Hailing from Bedale and Masham and founded in 2017, The Doubtful Bottle are a classic jingly-jangly British guitar band that refuses to be trapped in nostalgia for the 1960s or the Britpop era with a sound that never stops evolving.

As ever, forthcoming new single Lost sees Genevieve’s exciting vocals taking centre stage on this quirky and melodic indie rock song which combines positive vibes with a wild imaginative dreamworld.

The Doubtful Bottle may flirt with the dark melodrama of previous great British bands like Echo & The Bunnymen but they’re too positive to lose themselves in it.

Reviewers in the past have made reference to the likes of No Doubt, Blondie, The Buzzcocks, The Chameleons, XTC and 10CC when writing about the band.

In terms of international reputation, The Doubtful Bottle also won a deal with a German publishing house in 2019. Some of their biggest fans live in Italy where they toured a few years ago.

John Gillies said: “We always get such a good reaction from our music from all around the world, and fans have been asking us when we are touring in their country.

One of their previous singles, Eye, won airplay on on BBC Introducing and sold well on major outlets including Spotify, ITunes and Amazon, as well as being released on CD.

But the band has remained loyal to the local live music scene and appears regularly at the likes of Richmond Live Festival, Glastonbilly in Ripon and Camphill at Kirklington.

Despite being a North Yorkshire band, one of their favourite studios to record in The Levellers’ Metway studio in Brighton.