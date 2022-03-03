'Lost' Hollywood movie screening by Harrogate Film Society

Tinsel: The Lost Movie About Hollywood, an entertaining and revealing documentary, won the Jury Prize for Most Enjoyable Film at Harrogate Film Festival.

The double feature presentation of Tinsel: The Lost Movie About Hollywood and Unvisible Monsters will take place more than six months after the pandemic rules forced their postponement.

Both films were winners at last year’s Harrogate Film Festival.

Tinsel: The Lost Movie About Hollywood is an affectionate, entertaining and revealing documentary about movie fans’ love affair with fame, won the Jury Prize for Most Enjoyable Film at last year's Harrogate Film Festival after being unseen for 30 years.

Unvisible Monsters is a 60-minute drama about a young boy who accidentally discovers a parallel dimension, won Harrogate Film Festival’s Best Sci-fi Film & Special Effects award in 2021.

Harrogate Film Society’s Brian Madden said: “The director of Tinsel, James Robinson was keen to come over to the screening. But, given the ongoing situation with the pandemic in the rest of the world, he has decided to stay in the relative safety of Los Angeles.

“Instead of a personal appearance, my fellow filmmaker and member of Harrogate Film Society Henry Thompson and I arranged to film an exclusive interview with him to be screened as part of the event.”

The double bill will take place on Monday, March 7 at 7.45pm at the Harrogate Odeon.

