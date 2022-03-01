Revealed: Date for Harrogate Food and Drink Festival event in 2022

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is to return in 2022.

Organisers have announced that the event will be held once again the rolling grounds of Ripley Castle from September 3-4 with a promise of international cuisine and drink, alongside brand new performances and attractions.

“After the success of the 2021 festivals, we have the opportunity to expand and develop the ever-growing Artisan Market, which will now feature over 90 independent businesses, artists, producers and creatives from around Yorkshire.” said Hannah Dewhirst, the festival's coordinator.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re thrilled to invite Harrogate to celebrate local traders at this stunning location.”

With thousands expected to descend on Ripley Castle, the heart of the festival, as always, will be a huge variety of freshly made international cuisine, with more than 20 of the region’s best street food traders serving up traditional dishes from around the world, including Lebanese, Greek, Thai, Indian, Malaysian and Japanese.

Independent bars and breweries will also feature at the festival, with an ale house and cocktail bar, alongside rum, gin and prosecco specialists.

Returning to the festival as a firm attendee favourite is the Cookery Theatre, which gives attendees the opportunity to witness talented local chefs creating unique dishes.

As in previous years, a main stage with live music, entertainers and performers will be running all weekend, alongside family entertainment, an extensive children’s activities programme, and a selection of fairground rides.

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will be raising money for the charity Harrogate Mind, who support those suffering with mental health difficulties, having already raised over £45,000 for the Mind charity over the last six years.