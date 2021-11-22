Postponed: Harrogate event by famous artist is hit by Covid as Grayson Perry delays UK tour

Part of his current national tour, Grayson Perry: A Show for Normal People, this Saturday's Harrogate date is not the only appearance to be hit by the diagnosis with shows at Buxton Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall also being postponed subject to new dates.

The statement issued on social media by Harrogate Theatre about the award-winning artist, Bafta-winning TV presenter, Reith Lecturer and bestselling author, says:

"Unfortunately, due to Grayson Perry testing positive for Covid-19, the performance on SAT 27 NOV has had to be postponed.

"Ticket holders will be contacted directly with further information.

"We apologise for the late notice and any inconvenience this may cause."

A statement by the Royal Albert Hall said: