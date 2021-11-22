Harrogate named 3rd top best place in the UK for a spa break

There are 10 spas in Harrogate for every 50,000 people, the most famous being its stunning Victorian Turkish Baths.

The latest proof - if proof were needed - of the town's continuing popularity as a spa destination comes in a new research carried out by AQVA.

The new data by AQVA reveals that Harrogate has been named the third best city in the UK for a spa break, just behind runners-up Newquay and top-placed Durham.

Out of all the cities featured in the research, Newquay is the city with the most spas in the local area.

For anyone looking to travel abroad for a pamper getaway, then Kuta in Indonesia has been named the best spa destination in the world.

In specific terms of Harrogate, AQVA 's research shows:

On average there are 1,025 spa-related Google searches per year per 50,000 people for Harrogate as a spa break destination.

There are 10 spas in Harrogate for every 50,000 people, the most famous being the Victorian Turkish Baths with its with Moorish tiled floors and arabesque painted ceilings.

Harorgate scored a 5.46/10 score for its pampering offer.

The spa break top ten (calculated by AQVA)

1 Durham

2 Newquay

3 Harrogate

4 Bury St Edmunds

5 Bath

6 Edinburgh

7 Cheltenham

8 Manchester

9 Royal Leamington Spa

10 Exeter

