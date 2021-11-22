Harrogate rock band creates own beer with top independent brewery in Leeds

Harrogate band Blood Youth's new beer with Northern Monk is in celebration of the band's new album Visions of Another Hell which received 4/5 in Kerrang! magazine.

The story began when Blood Youth, the successful contemporary metal band originally formed in Harrogate, were asked to help to produce a brand new beer by Northern Monk Brewery.

The end result will now be unveiled at a special launch event at the brewery in Holbeck this Thursday night, November 25 when this ferociously energetic band will perform a rare intimate show.

The new beer is in celebration of the band's new album Visions of Another Hell, which received 9/10 in Metal Hammer and 4/5 in Kerrang! magazine.

The album hit a phenomenal one million listens in the space of just a few days and this unique show at Northern Monk will also act as a celebration of that achievement.

The new Blood Youth/Northern Monk beer is a Tropical Imperial Black IPA called Visions of Another Ale.

In keeping with the band's powerful sound, the new beer is the blackest black IPA Northern Monk has ever brewed to meet the brief of reflecting the mood of the band's recent highly acclaimed album Visions of Another Hell.

Described as surprisingly light and smooth - dehusked Carafa Special III malt keeps roast and astringency to a minimum - providing a mellow platform for Idaho 7 and Sabro’s cocktail of pineapple, young coconut, and lime.

The band's guitarist Chris Pritchard said: "I never actually thought we'd ever have our own beer.

"We've been working closely with the beer expertsat Northern Monk coming up with unique ideas and our own creative spin on what we think represents the dynamics of the band, and also across our new album Visions Of Another Hell.

"There's a lot of evil, a lot of negativities. But without the negative, there will never be a positive.

"So, we made the creative decision to make this IPA the blackest of the black, but bringing everything back up with the tropical/pineapple aromas."

A spokesperson for Northern Monk said: "Northern Monk and Blood Youth were born at a similar time in a similar place.

"We made beer, Blood Youth made music. In 2021 our journeys have been given the opportunity to unite again.

"Building on a history of celebrating the best of the North’s rock and metal scene, we’re delighted to welcome them to the Patrons Projects series, taking the gold edition of our Northern sounds project. "

A limited number of tickets are available free for anyone who pre-orders a physical copy of Blood Youth's new album Visions of Another Hell.

Blood Youth are scheduled to be on stage at the Norhern Monk Refectory at 8pm this Thursday night and the event will also include a a set from the Slam Dunk DJs.

Blood Youth will also be touring the UK next year with Cane Hill.

2021 tour dates

21.02 Glasgow, G2

22.02 Manchester, Rebellion

23.02 Leeds, Key Club

24.02 London, Underworld

25.02 Southampton, Joiners

26.02 Bristol, Exchange

27.02 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s