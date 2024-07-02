One of Ripley Town Hall music fans' favourite bluesmen to play intimate show this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the favourite acts of the crowd at Ripley Live gigs is returning to this classic venue this weekend.

Tickets are selling fast for excellent soulful bluesy songwriter and guitarist Guy Tortora who is bringing his band to Ripley Town Hall this Friday, July 5.

Hailed by British music great Paul Jones on his BBC Radio 2 show for his "excellent song writing, subtle, beautiful and lovely slide guitar", Guy is a very American musician from California but a long time UK resident of London.

A guitar player of some accomplishment without being flashy, Guy is equally brilliant on both acoustic and electric guitar, playing finger style, and is a fine bottleneck and slide player.

