One of Ripley Town Hall music fans' favourite bluesmen to play intimate show this week

By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
One of the favourite acts of the crowd at Ripley Live gigs is returning to this classic venue this weekend.

Tickets are selling fast for excellent soulful bluesy songwriter and guitarist Guy Tortora who is bringing his band to Ripley Town Hall this Friday, July 5.

Hailed by British music great Paul Jones on his BBC Radio 2 show for his "excellent song writing, subtle, beautiful and lovely slide guitar", Guy is a very American musician from California but a long time UK resident of London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A guitar player of some accomplishment without being flashy, Guy is equally brilliant on both acoustic and electric guitar, playing finger style, and is a fine bottleneck and slide player.

Tickets are selling fast for excellent soulful bluesy songwriter and guitarist Guy Tortora who is bringing his band to Ripley Town Hall this Friday, July 5. (Picture contributed)Tickets are selling fast for excellent soulful bluesy songwriter and guitarist Guy Tortora who is bringing his band to Ripley Town Hall this Friday, July 5. (Picture contributed)
Tickets are selling fast for excellent soulful bluesy songwriter and guitarist Guy Tortora who is bringing his band to Ripley Town Hall this Friday, July 5. (Picture contributed)

Playing tracks from the new album Anywhere But Here in the lovely venue’s upstairs room, the Guy Tortora Band will be on stage at 8pm with doors opening at 7pm.

For tickets, visit: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/guy

Related topics:TicketsBBC Radio 2Paul JonesAmericanCaliforniaLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.