New concert at Wesley Centre the finest classical venue in Harrogate

Now in it’s 27th season and almost entirely volunteer-run, Wesley Centre's concert series continues to attract artists with international reputations to Harrogate for concerts and lunchtime recitals.

Put together by Andrew Hitchen, a music-loving volunteer, theseries was dormant during Covid but resumed in June last year as lockdown restrictions started to ease.

The latest concert will take place at this stunning venue on Oxford Street in Harrogate on Monday, March 14 at 1pm.

The programme will feature Elisabeth Brauss (piano) playing Mozart, Mendelsohn, Brahms and Schumann.

Wesley Centre's building is a large Neo-Classical chapel designed and built by Lockwood & Mawson in 1862 for a prosperous Victorian Methodist community.

It is now a Grade II listed church building and a dominant landmark in the town.