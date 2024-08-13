Harrogate Theatre reveals its most spectacular line up ever for forthcoming Comedy Festival
Running from Saturday, September 21 to Monday, October 28, the festival will kick off with comic superstar Jimmy Carr, known for his razor-sharp wit, presenting his latest stand-up show, Laughs Funny (September 21).
The festival will also welcome TV favourites Andy Parsons (October 2), Al Murray (October 19), Lucy Beaumont (October 24) and award-winning comedy actor Robert Lindsay (October 26).
Sponsored by local Harrogate businesses, Vet Dentist and Your Harrogate, this year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival will also present Laugh Out Proud, London’s brand new LGBTQIA+ comedy night that will feature the best established and upcoming acts from the community (October 3) and Alison Larkin, an acclaimed author and comedian bringing her funny, life-affirming show about love, loss and hope (October 8).
Harrogate Theatre is also thrilled to have local comedian Maisie Adam visiting twice during the Comedy Festival.
Bringing her brand new show Appraisal to the theatre, (October 5) while also being back for the annual Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala with some of her funniest famous pals for an unforgettable evening for a brilliant cause (October 7).
A legendary figure in British comedy, Jimmy Tarbuck (September 30) will bring decades of timeless humour to the stage while An Evening without Kate Bush is a hilarious homage to the music legend (October 10).
Tickets and information: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/
