Harrogate Theatre choir returns with a series of Christmas events

Harrogate Theatre Choir pictured performing at Fountains Abbey.

This time last year Harrogate Theatre Choir had no public performances whatsoever in the diary, though it somehow stayed active...

But this year it’s a much different picture with four upcoming concerts before Christmas supporting the NHS and raising money for the choir’s charity of the year, MIND in Harrogate District.

The choir will be supporting the NHS as part of the live entertainment at the Harrogate Hospital Community Annual Outdoor Pop Up Christmas Market on November 28 from 11am to 7pm.

Visitors can enjoy Father Christmas, a licensed bar, craft stalls – even donkeys – while listening to a selection of songs from stage and screen, plus a few festive favourites. More information can be found here.

On December 4, the choir will be staging its own indoor Concert, its first in nearly two years. ‘

It’s Beginning To SOUND A Lot Like Christmas’ has been organised in association with the Friends of All Saints’ Church, Kirkby Overblow.

The concert starts at 7.30 pm - refreshments from 7pm - and the evening is guaranteed to get you in the mood for Christmas, with wonderful classics from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood, along with live readings and Christmas Carols.

Tickets can be purchased online and are also available from The Shoulder of Mutton, Kirkby Overblow Tel: 01423 871205, or from any choir member.

Saturday, December 18 will be a busy day for the choir. In the morning it is taking part in the Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival.

This colourful and festive community event runs from December 4 right through to 23 December 23.

Harrogate Theatre Choir will be singing a selection of festive songs between 10am and noon as visitors to the Festival wander amongst the sparkle and glitter of wonderfully decorated trees. Further information can be found here.

Later that afternoon, Harrogate Theatre Choir is joining forces with fellow local choir The Collavoce Collective and performing in The Cellarium at Fountains Abbey as part of its Music and Lights Event.

After exploring the Abbey, visitors can wander down to the Cellarium to enjoy the stunning sight of the ruins illuminated with all the colours of the rainbow and listen to a selection of festive favourites – and it is recommended that you take your sing-along voices too! Further information about the event.

Harrogate Theatre Choir stayed active during lockdown, continuing to record songs together and entertain their fans and supporters on social media.

The choir even increased its membership during that time - a sign of its growing reputation.

The choir’s debut CD ‘BINGE’ will be on sale at most of the events and it is donating £5.00 to MIND for every CD sold.

Chris Parkin, Chair of Harrogate Theatre Choir, said: “Over £950 has been raised since we launched the CD in October 2020.

"This has been the most fantastic achievement as we’ve not been able to hold any concerts since the launch.