Popular chamber choir are back with a Harrogate Christmas concert
Christmas with Vocalis promises a feast of Christmas favourites for all the family in Harrogate next month.
Taking place in the warm and friendly atmosphere of West Park United Reformed Church in Harrogate on Saturday, December 4, Vocalis chamber choir are back in action after lockdown offering a great start to the festive season on a wintry December evening.
Vocalis’ musical director Alex Kyle has chosen a super programme featuring Christmas favourites old and new including pieces by Victoria, Bach, Rachmaninov, Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky, Pearsall, Poulenc and Warlock as well Rutter’s Sans Day Carol and Candlelight Carol and Chilcott’s Sussex Carol.
Anthony Gray, musical director of St Wilfrid’s Church, will accompany the choir in this concert.
As well as listening to some lovely Christmas music, audience members will also have the opportunity to sing some carols and enjoy complimentary seasonable refreshments to complete the festive feeling.
Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite,co.uk or on the door.
Under 18s and carers accompanying people requiring assistance free entry. www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk
