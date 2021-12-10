Double delight for 'Latitude of the North' as Deer Shed Festival pledges fantastic return in 2022

Flashback to Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park near Masham in 2019.

With music magazines and websites unveiling their albums of the year in the build-up to Christmas, organisers of the family-run Deer Shed Festival can bask in the knowledge its line-up for next year figures prominently in top ten lists.

Among the acts booked for the three-day festival near Masham next year are John Grant, Nadine Shah, Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Django Django, Billy Nomates and The Lovely Eggs.

On top of that, organisers of Deer Shed Festival were also delighted to be awarded a grant of nearly £120,000 by the Government as part of its ongoing Culture Recovery Fund to support the arts during the struggles of lockdown and the pandemic .

After hearing the news, Deer Shed tweeted saying: “We’re grateful to have been given support from DCMS in the 3rd round of the CRF. These have been difficult times having been unable to host a full Deer Shed for over two years, this helps ensure our survival alongside the support of our brilliant Deer Shed audience.”

As Deer Shed gears up for its full return in the beautiful Baldersby Park for the first time since 2019, co-founder Kate Webster, said she was delighted that things were getting back to normal - or somewhere closer to it.

She said “While our two Base Camp events have both been wonderful since the pandemic began, there really is nothing like what we’ve come to know as ‘full-fat’ Deer Shed.

“We’re so excited. Everyone feels so ready to get back to Baldersby Park in 2022.

“We’ve been around a while now and one of my favourite things is seeing artists come back, working their way up the bill as they go.

“Nadine Shah first joined us in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength since, so it’s a real honour she has decided to come back to Deer Shed as a headliner.”

Deer Shed Festival number 12 will run from July 29-31 2022 promising a three-day wonderland of music, arts, authors, science and sport for all ages, set in the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside.

From the start more than a decade ago, the event has prided itself on being an innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, a festival for all - families, friends and fans.

This time round, Bristol’s ‘Big Jeff’ Johns will be attending the festival as official artist in residence, creating brand new works live across the weekend.

Tickets are on sale now and organisers say they make great Christmas presents, especially as they come complete with a Deer Shed Season’s Greetings card.