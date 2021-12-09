Harrogate Theatre confirms panto will go ahead despite Plan B but face masks will be mandatory

A new statement today by Harrogate Theatre has confirmed that its popular family panto Cinderella is going ahead.

A new statement issued today by Harrogate Theatre today has confirmed that, in line with the Government’s introduction of Plan B, to ensure the safety of the public, Harrogate Theatre has updated its 'Keeping You Safe Policy' accordingly.

But the good news is the run of its current magical family panto Cinderella is going ahead - with precautions.

Keeping You Safe Policy

Advice to ticket holders: What Harrogate Theatre says

To keep you, our staff and performers safe:

- We request using e-tickets wherever possible to reduce physical contact.

- You must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in all areas of our venues, except whilst eating and drinking. This includes within the auditorium. If you are exempt, we encourage you to please bring something to identify this (for example, a Sunflower lanyard or badge). Face coverings will be available on the door if you require one.

We will also ask you to provide one of the following on attendance at any of our performances:

• We will ask for proof of double vaccination with the second dose received at least 14 days prior to your performance date. You can present this certification via the NHS COVID Pass within the NHS App, or internationally recognised equivalent. If you do not have a smartphone, please click here for details of how to request an NHS COVID Pass letter. Your vaccination card will also be sufficient until Wednesday 15th December when a COVID Pass will be required.

OR

• Proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test via the NHS COVID App or a text message or email from the NHS Test and Trace. This test must be taken within 48 hours of your performance time.

OR

• Should you have natural immunity based on a positive PCR test taken within 180 days of the performance, please present this proof via the NHS COVID Pass within the NHS App.

Please note that this only applies to audience members aged 18 and over.

Harrogate Theatre will continue to monitor the situation and update our policy in line with any further changes in line with Government Covid 19 Regulations.

To book tickets, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

What the Government says on Covid: The key points of Plan B

FACE MASKS

From Friday 10 December, face coverings will be mandatory for most indoor public venues including places of worship, theatres and cinemas, as well as in shops and on public transport.

But masks will NOT be needed in hospitality settings such as pubs or restaurants, nor in venues where it is "not practical to wear them" (for instance, where exercise or singing takes place).

WORKING FROM HOME

From Monday 13 December, people should work from home "if they can".

COVID PASSPORTS

From Wednesday 15 December (subject to parliamentary approval), people will need an NHS Covid Pass - or a negative lateral flow test - to gain entry to:

Nightclubs

Indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people

Unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people