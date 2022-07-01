Coming soon to Harrogate: Film legend Richard E Grant in person at Royal Hall

Film and TV legend Richard E Grant is coming to Harrogate's Royal Hall on Tuesday, October 18.

Labelled as a Harrogate Theatre event at the Royal Hall, tickets are already on sale for the visit by this great British star of TV and films who has worked with titans of movie-making as Martin Scorsese and Robert Altman.

Since his breakout role in cult classic film Withnail and I in 1987, Richard E Grant has become a much-loved fixture on our screens, starring in everything from Doctor Who to Downton Abbey via Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Spice World and an Oscar-nominated for his 2018 role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Now, you can join him at a thrilling event on Tuesday, October 18 at Harrogate's Royal Hall as the much-loved actor tells stories from his life, entwining tales from his extraordinary time in showbiz with uplifting reflections on love and loss, to celebrate the publication of his new book, A Pocketful of Happiness.

Seen recently in top form with James Nesbitt in Channel 4's gripping crime drama series Suspect, Grant's incredible career includes terrific performances in movies such as:

Withnail and I (1987)

How to Get Ahead in Advertising (1989)

L.A. Story (1991)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

The Player (1992)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

Gosford Park (2001)

Bright Young Things (2003)

Wah-Wah (2005)

Queen and Country (2014)

Logan (2017)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Persuasion (2022)

Live on stage, Richard will consider the inspiration behind the book – how, when his beloved wife Joan died in 2021 after almost forty years together, she set him a challenge: to find a pocketful of happiness in every day.

He found the instruction to be profoundly powerful, and this new book, drawing on both contemporary stories and recollections of his remarkable life and glittering career, is Richard’s way of honouring that challenge.

Tender, moving, and frequently hilarious, do not miss the opportunity to spend an evening with one of the great actors of our time, as he celebrates and cherishes life’s unexpected joys.

Tickets for An Evening with Richard E Grant are on sale now at

www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Please note, top price tickets include a signed book.