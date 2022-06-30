The Spiegeltent has landed in Harrogate and here is the line-up of shows

A true pioneer of house music in the UK, Graeme Park returns to the Spiegeltent in Harrogate tonight.

One of the most popular fixtures in Harrogate’s summer calendar returns today, Thursday, with all the flamboyance and fun and great acts festival-goers have come to expect.

Running from today, June 30, until July 9 and boasting a licensed bar, free lunchtime events, and family friendly activities, the Spiegeltent is about to be resurrected in Crescent Gardens.

Based in London and led by Nickens Nkoso, Kasai Masai will play at the Spiegeltent in Harrogate on Saturday night.

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, the bohemian mirrored walls, wooden floors, stained glass, red velvet booths, and lamped lighting will play host to a feast of events with some big names, too.

The extravagant fun begins tonight with one of the original British superstar DJs and a true pioneer of house music in the UK, Graeme Park. The dance legend is returning to the Spiegeltent for an exclusive set.

Responsible for the legendary Haçienda in Manchester, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Park will bring the music of this iconic venue back to life in spectacular style in the magnificent setting of the Spiegeltent.

The perfect night for music obsessives to rave their hearts out to. Support by Dean Sowden 7pm | Graeme Park 8pm

Tickets: £20; VIP Booth £150 (Booths seat six).

Benoit & The Hot Club

Friday, July 1 (8pm/Doors 7pm)

Monsieur Viellefon escorts you on a velvet evening of swing and jazz. Step back through time to the infamous Parisian cafes and nightclubs of the 1930s and 40s.

With all the romanticism and nostalgia of the French repertoire and a nod to the American jazz virtuosi who visited Paris, The Hot Club is the perfect mix of European finesse and the restless fervour of American hot jazz.

An evening of sultry sounds, Hollywood elegance, and a little ooh la la awaits you.

Tickets: £16; VIP Booth £110.

Kasai Masai

Saturday, July 2

(7.30pm|Doors 7pm)

Based in London and led by Nickens Nkoso, Kasai Masai’s music reflects their journey from the rural to urban, performing music which has been passed on from generation to generation combined with their own contemporary style.

Expect galloping rhythms, strong melodies, passionate beats, swinging guitars and moving saxophone as Kasai Masai make their Harrogate debut.

Tickets: £16, VIP Booth £110

Jo Harrop

Sunday, July 3

(7.30pm|Doors 7pm)

Jo Harrop cut her teeth working with a host of legendary artists including Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Enrique Iglesias.

Iggy Pop called her “a very fine jazz singer” and “a superb and unimaginably good vocalist”, Jo joins us in the Spiegeltent showcasing songs from her critically acclaimed album, The Heart Wants.

Described as “a rare mixture of delicacy and boldness”, this is guaranteed to be an evening of stunning jazz.

Tickets: £16; VIP Booth £110.

Oz & Armonico Drink to Music: Gin & Phonic!

Monday, July 4

(7.30pm|Doors 7pm)

Armonico Consort makes a delicious return to the Festival with much-admired wine critic and broadcaster, Oz Clarke.

Having already explored the relationship between music and wine, the Oz & Armonico team now investigate the highs and lows (mainly highs) of the relationship between gin, music, and humans over the centuries.

Enjoy a glass of gin or two to the backdrop of Purcell, Handel and Dowland.

Tickets include two G&Ts!

Tickets £28 (includes 2 G&Ts); VIP Booth from £180.

Gypsy Queens

Tuesday, July 5

(7.30pm/Doors 7pm)

From humble beginnings as buskers to A list entertainers, The Gypsy Queens return to Harrogate with their trademark dynamic, energetic charm having made their name playing ultra-exclusive parties for the likes of Elton John and Rod Stewart. This show has now sold out.

House of Burlesque and

Silent Disco

Thursday, July 7.

(House of Burlesque 7.30pm/Silent Disco 9.45pm)

The UK’s top satirical showgirls House of Burlesque are thrilled to return to Harrogate to ruffle some feathers after a pre-pandemic history of sell-out shows.

After the show, it’s time to grab your headphones and join us on the dance floor for an iconic Silent Disco with DJs playing tunes from all decades and genres. Unfortunately, this show has already sold out and tickets are not available.

London Afrobeat

Collective

Friday, July 8.

(7.30pm|Doors: 7pm)

This nine-piece afro-funk noise bomb is fast becoming a household name in every European town who claims to know anything about a good party.

Expect powerful vocals set to bold brass lines and uncontainable energy.

Tickets: £18; VIP Booth £120.

Jimmy’s Night

Saturday, July 9

(7pm/Doors 6pm)

It’s time to party like we are back in 1999! Gone, but certainly not forgotten, Jimmy’s nightclub was Harrogate’s busiest club in the mid-1990s to late noughties, loved for its numerous dance floors, nooks, and crannies.

Now it’s back for one night in the Spiegeltent until 11pm approximately, so get your glad rags on and step on that dancefloor ready for a boogie.

Tickets: £14. VIP Booth £110.

How to get your tickets for these shows:

While two of the Spiegeltent shows have already sold out - the House of Burlesque and The Gypsy Queens - there is still plenty on offer for people to get down and see this coming week or so.

Running from June 30 until July 9 and boasting a licensed bar, free lunchtime events, and family friendly activities there is something for everyone.

This year, HIF are especially excited to announce the Spiegeltent Gardens, creating a chilled and creative space in the centre of town. More information on their lunchtime programme will be released shortly.

You can purchase your tickets in one of three ways. You can call the ticket hotline: 01423 562303.

Visit 32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB.

Or go online at https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

The purchase of ‘Booths’ include entry for six people to the event and guarantees your space for the evening.

