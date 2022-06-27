Big names in Harrogate this week as Spiegeltent returns with legendary DJ Graeme Park

Coming to Harrogate - DJ Graeme Park is to perform in the Spiegeltent on Crescent Gardens which boasts a licensed bar, free lunchtime events, and family friendly activities for the next week.

Running from June 30 until July 9 and boasting a licensed bar, free lunchtime events, and family friendly activities, the Spiegeltent is about to be resurrected in Crescent Gardens.

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, the bohemian mirrored walls, wooden floors, stained glass, red velvet booths, and lamped lighting will play host to a feast of events with some big names, too.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extravagant fun beings on Thursday, June 30 with one of the original British superstar DJs and a true pioneer of house music in the UK, Graeme Park.

The dance legend is returning to the Spiegeltent for an exclusive set at 8pm, preceded by a set by Dean Sowden at 7pm.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the event finishes at approximately 11pm.

This is a standing event but seating is available outside the tent.

Other Spiegeltent highlights this weekend include...

On Friday, July 1, Benoit & The Hot Club return to Harrogate with a velvet evening of swing and jazz, with sultry sounds, Hollywood elegance, and a little ooh la la.

On Saturday, July 2, Kasai Masai serve up a fast-paced style tribute to Congolese folkloric traditions to create an infectious form of dance music.

On Sunday, July 3, fresh from Ronnie Scott's, Durham-born Jo Harrop makes her Harrogate debutwith an evening of summer jazz.

One of the most unmistakable voices in British jazz, Jo has worked with a host of legendary artists including Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Enrique Iglesias.

The Guardian dubbed her debut album, The Heart Wants, "a little gem of an album: simple, modest and perfect".

On Monday, July 4, much-admired wine critic and broadcaster, Oz Clarke links up with the Armonico Consort to explore the relationship between gin, music, and humans over the centuries - with a glass of gin or two to the backdrop of Purcell, Handel and Dowland.

Harrogate International Festivals presents Spiegeltent: Highlights

Spiegeltent | Graeme Park

Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 6.30pm | Support 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £20; VIP Booth £150 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303). Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/graeme-park-30-june-2022/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome back Graeme Park.

One of the original British superstar DJs and a true pioneer of house music in the UK, Graeme Park returns to the Spiegeltent for an exclusive set.

Responsible for the legendary Haçienda in Manchester, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Park will bring the music of this iconic venue back to life in spectacular style in the magnificent setting of the Spiegeltent.

The perfect night for music obsessives to rave their hearts out to.

Spiegeltent | Benoit & The Hot Club

Date: Friday, July 1, 2022

Time: 8:00pm | Doors 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £16; VIP Booth £110 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/benoithotclub/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome back Benoit & The Hot Club.

Monsieur Viellefon escorts you on a velvet evening of swing and jazz. Step back through time to the infamous Parisian cafes and nightclubs of the 1930s and 40s.

With all the romanticism and nostalgia of the French repertoire and a nod to the American jazz virtuosi who visited Paris, The Hot Club is the perfect mix of European finesse and the restless fervour of American hot jazz. Boasting the finest musicians on the London jazz scene, this ensemble is in demand across Europe and The Hot Club’s return to Harrogate is much anticipated.

An evening of sultry sounds, Hollywood elegance, and a little ooh la la awaits you.

Spiegeltent | Kasai Masai

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £16, VIP Booth £110 (for full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/kasaimasai2022/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome Kasai Masai.

Based in London and led by Nickens Nkoso, Kasai Masai’s music reflects their journey from the rural to urban, performing music which has been passed on from generation to generation combined with their own contemporary style.

Written in Swahili, Lingala and Kimongo, Kasai Masai’s lyrics portray the cultural diversity of Congo where more than four hundred languages are spoken.

The band’s fast-paced style of soukous and rumba meld with Congolese folkloric traditions to create an infectious form of dance music.

Expect galloping rhythms, strong melodies, passionate beats, swinging guitars and moving saxophone as Kasai Masai make their Harrogate debut.

Theirs is a sound that will transport you to a land where music is a way of life.

Spiegeltent | Jo Harrop

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 7.00pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £16; VIP Booth £110 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/joharrop/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome Jo Harrop.

Jo Harrop cut her teeth working with a host of legendary artists including Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Enrique Iglesias.

Described by Iggy Pop as “a very fine jazz singer” and “a superb and unimaginably good vocalist”, Jo joins us in the Spiegeltent showcasing songs from her critically acclaimed album, The Heart Wants.

Written and recorded over the last year when the world came to a sudden standstill in the wake of the pandemic, The Heart Wants is an album about love, life, and loss.

Described as “a rare mixture of delicacy and boldness”, this is guaranteed to be an evening of stunning jazz.

Spiegeltent | Oz & Armonico Drink to Music: Gin & Phonic!

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 7pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets:

Tickets £28. VIP Booth from £180 (for full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303)

Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 transaction fee.

Event information: Armonico Consort makes a delicious return to the Festival with much-admired wine critic and broadcaster, Oz Clarke.

Having already explored the relationship between music and wine, the Oz & Armonico team now investigate the highs and lows (mainly highs) of the relationship between gin, music, and humans over the centuries. Enjoy a glass of gin or two to the backdrop of Purcell, Handel and Dowland.

Expect music, gin, incredible facts and blunt fiction. Tickets include two G&Ts!

Spiegeltent | Gypsy Queens

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 7.30pm | Doors 7pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £25; VIP Booth £180 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/gypsyqueens/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome back The Gypsy Queens

From humble beginnings as buskers to A list entertainers, The Gypsy Queens return to Harrogate with their trademark dynamic, energetic charm. Having made their name playing ultra-exclusive parties for the likes of Elton John and Rod Stewart, this promises to be a sell-out show. Drawing from a repertoire of classic hits, and famed for their riotously entertaining performances, experience this truly irrepressible musical force in the electrifyingly intimate setting of the Spiegeltent.

Spiegeltent | House of Burlesque and Silent Disco

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Time: House of Burlesque 7:30pm | Silent Disco 9:45pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: HOB and Silent Disco - £25; VIP Booth £180 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303) Silent Disco only - £12. Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/house-of-burlesque-silent-disco-7-july-2022/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome back The House of Burlesque and Silent Disco.

The UK’s top satirical showgirls House of Burlesque are thrilled to return to Harrogate to ruffle some feathers after a pre-pandemic history of sell-out shows.

Join UK Burlesque royalty Tempest Rose for a night of the risqué, raucous and rhinestoned going right back to the subversive roots of British Burlesque.

Unapologetically innovative, House of Burlesque has redefined burlesque for the 21st Century.

After the show, it’s time to grab your headphones and join us on the dance floor for an iconic Silent Disco.

With DJs playing tunes from all decades and genres guaranteed to get you feeling fierce and fabulous on the dance floor. Can you handle a night with the House of Burlesque?

Spiegeltent | London Afrobeat Collective

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Time: 7:30pm | Doors: 7pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £18; VIP Booth £120 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303). Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/london-afrobeat-collective-8-july-2022/ or by phone at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome the London Afrobeat Collective

This nine-piece afro-funk noise bomb is fast becoming a household name in every European town who claims to know anything about a good party.

Expect powerful vocals set to bold brass lines and uncontainable energy. Guaranteed to bring the unstoppable force of the groove to the Spiegeltent, with the possibility of a spiritual awakening thrown in the mix, LAC are not to be missed.

From Europe to Africa, Glastonbury to ‘Felabration’, and now to Harrogate, they deliver party-music born of their truly global DNA.

Spiegeltent | Oz & Armonico Drink to Music: Gin & Phonic

Date: Monday, July 4, 2022

Time: 7:30pm | Doors: 7pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £28 (includes 2 G&Ts); VIP Booth £180 (Booths seat six. For full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303). Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/gin-phonic-4-july-2022/ or by phone at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Harrogate International Festivals’ most flamboyant event returns as the magical Spiegeltent is resurrected in Crescent Gardens, and we are delighted to welcome back Armonico Consort and the much-admired wine critic and broadcaster, Oz Clarke.

Having already explored the relationship between music and wine, the Oz & Armonico team now investigate the highs and lows (mainly highs) of the relationship between gin, music, and humans over the centuries. Enjoy a glass of gin or two to the backdrop of Purcell, Handel and Dowland. Expect music, gin, incredible facts and blunt fiction. Tickets include two G&Ts!

Spiegeltent | Jimmy's Night

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 7pm | Doors 6pm

Location: Spiegeltent, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate

Tickets: £14. VIP Booth £110 (for full inclusions and to book please call the Festival office on 01423 562303)

Please note all tickets are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Booking https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/gypsyqueens/ or at 01423 562 303. Book in person at our box office (32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB).

Event information:

Party like it’s 1999! Gone but not forgotten, Jimmy’s nightclub was Harrogate’s busiest club in the mid-1990s to late noughties, loved for its numerous dance floors, nooks, and crannies.

Now it's back for one night in the Spiegeltent until 11pm approximately.

How to book a booth in the Spiegeltent and why it makes sense to do so

Booths are priced at £150. Booths include entry for 6 people to the event and guarantees your space for the evening.

They are only available to reserve by calling the Box Office on 01423 562 303.